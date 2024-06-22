Exclusive — Suzanne Venker: Women Going ‘Trad’ Is Backlash Against the Feminist Movement

Women going “trad” is backlash against the feminist movement, Suzanne Venker, women’s life and relationship coach and host of the Suzanne Venker Show, told Breitbart News during an appearance at Turning Point USA Young Women’s Leadership Summit.

Venker spoke about fighting against the current culture, which largely tells women to put motherhood on hold in pursuit of a career. She disagrees with that and attributes that push to the feminist movement.

“I think it’s been a long and steady path from — feminists sort of opened up the whole concept of prioritizing career over motherhood actually, a long time ago,” Venker explained, noting that it has “taken on a different life in the last 20 years, especially with social media and the speed of technology.”

“And we just live at a time where we’re just very focused on the self. It’s a very individualistic society where the concept of sacrifice, of putting your needs on hold for the sake of really anybody, but especially children, is considered almost retro. But in fact, it’s human and normal and good and it shouldn’t change with the times. It is a static, you know. The needs of children are the same today as they were 50 years ago. They’re never going to change, and it’s up to us to meet those needs when we decide to have a family,” she said.

When asked if the newfound trend of going traditional, or “trad” — whether that be growing your own food, making your own bread, or staying home with the children — is a backlash against what modern-day feminism has taught, Venker said it is.

“Yeah, I think it is. … I think it’s great. I think that’s a great choice. I think homeschooling is great. You want to go live off the land, [I] totally support that. I just think that’s an extreme reaction. I think it’s normal to have an extreme reaction. The pendulum, you know, goes from one to the other. And eventually I’m hoping we’re going to sort of get back into the middle where there’s a space for you to have your independent life, but it needs to be worked around children, and you don’t have go all the way in and live off the land and homeschool — which is great — but that’s not the only option, and it’s not really going to be most women’s option,” she added.

WATCH the full interview below: Suzanne Venker Talks Marriage, Children, Career: Can Women Truly Have It All?