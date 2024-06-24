Bankruptcy Court Trustee Files Motion to Liquidate, ‘Wind-Down’ Alex Jones’ Infowars

A bankruptcy court trustee filed a motion to liquidate and “wind-down” Alex Jones’ Infowars media platform, which would go toward paying off more than $1 million in lawsuit judgments concerning comments made about the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting.

Christopher Murray filed a motion on Sunday stating that he planned to “conduct an orderly wind-down” of Free Speech Systems, the parent company of Infowars, and to “liquidate its inventory,” according to ABC News.

Murray’s motion comes after a Texas judge delivered a ruling on June 14 that Jones had to sell his personal assets in order to pay families of the victims of the Sandy Hook mass school shooting almost $1.5 billion.

Judge Christopher Lopez heard lawyers explain that Jones’ $2.8 million ranch was included in his personal assets. However, Lopez ruled against liquidating Free Speech Systems.

In Murray’s motion, he called for Lopez to place a hold on the money Jones owes the families of the victims of the Sandy Hook shooting, adding that this would “interfere” with closing down Free Speech Systems, according to the outlet.

Lawyers for the parents of one of the children who was killed in the Sandy Hook school shooting called for a judge to have Free Speech Systems turn over assets, such as funds in bank accounts. This request was reportedly approved, according to the outlet.

Earlier in June, Jones asked for his bankruptcy to be switched to a Chapter 7 liquidation.