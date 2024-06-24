A temporary election worker for Maricopa County in Arizona was arrested after he allegedly stole items from an election center.

Law enforcement officials revealed that 27-year-old Walter Ringfield was arrested on Friday after he reportedly stole a security fob and keys from the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center, according to KTAR News.

Ringfield, who was on probation for a previous felony, was booked into jail on charges of “theft and criminal damage,” according to the outlet.

The Maricopa County Elections Department said in a statement to ABC15 that election workers who had been conducting “daily inventory” on Friday morning, realized that “an item” was missing “from the Ballot Tabulation Center and had been taken the night before.”

“On Friday morning, when completing a daily inventory, Maricopa County election workers identified that an item was taken from the Ballot Tabulation Center on Thursday evening,” the Maricopa County Election Department said. “Staff took immediate action to investigate the matter and contacted the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office. The stolen item has been recovered but to ensure the integrity of the Maricopa County Elections, election workers are reprogramming and reconducting logic and accuracy testing of all equipment.”

Security footage reportedly showed an employee taking the security fob and keys off a desk before placing the items in his pocket.

When questioned, Ringfield reportedly denied taking the items. However, law enforcement officers who arrived at his home the following day spotted “part of the keys” in his car.

The security fob was reportedly not found, according to the outlet.

Ringfield is reportedly not eligible for bond due to being on probation.