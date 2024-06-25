A member of the Angel Family of 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray, who was found dead in a creek in Houston, Texas, this month, shouted “Murderer!” at one of the two illegal aliens accused of murdering her.

As Breitbart News reported, Venezuelan illegal aliens 22-year-old Johan Jose Martinez-Rangel and 26-year-old Franklin Pena — both released into the United States from the southern border — are charged with murdering Jocelyn Nungaray in the early morning of June 17.

During a bail hearing on Tuesday for Martinez-Rangel, a member of the Angel Family shouted “Murderer!” at him as he was leaving court, according to local reporters inside the courtroom.

Like Pena, Martinez-Rangel’s bail was set at $10 million.

Harris County, Texas prosecutors said Martinez-Rangel admitted to tying up Jocelyn’s hands and feet and instructed Pena to dump her body into a creek under the bridge where she was found later that day.

Jocelyn was found nude from her waist down, with cuts on her backside, and her hands and feet tied up. An autopsy found that she died of strangulation.

A sexual assault lab test is still pending and, if positive, could increase the charges against Pena and Martinez-Rangel.

At the time of his arrest, Martinez-Rangel, prosecutors allege, had scratches and bite marks on him they believe could be from a struggle with Jocelyn. After allegedly dumping the girl’s body in the creek, Martinez-Rangel sought to avoid arrest by shaving his beard and researching how to flee the United States, prosecutors said.

According to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials, Border Patrol agents apprehended Martinez-Rangel at the border near El Paso, Texas, on March 14. The same day, he was released into the U.S. interior on an order of recognizance with a Notice to Appear (NTA) at a later date before a federal immigration judge.

Border Patrol agents apprehended Pena near El Paso on May 28 and released him into the U.S. interior that day on an order of recognizance with an NTA — just 20 days before he allegedly helped murder Jocelyn.

The House Homeland Security Committee has since found that Pena and Martinez-Rangel were released at the border from Department of Homeland Security (DHS) custody, even as ICE had thousands of detention beds available at the times of their releases.

Pena and Martinez-Rangel remain in Harris County jail on bail. ICE agents have placed detainers on each of them, requesting custody if they are released from jail at any time.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.