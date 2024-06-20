Texas Police: Two Venezuelan Men Charged with Murder of 12-Year-Old Jocelyn Nungaray

Two men, initially from Venezuela, are accused of strangling and raping 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray and leaving her for dead in a Houston, Texas, creek.

Johan Jose Rangel Martinez, 21 years old, and Franklin Jose Pena Ramos, 26 years old, were arrested and charged with capital murder on Thursday by the Houston Police Department in connection to the strangulation death of Jocelyn Nungaray.

Martinez and Ramos, police officials confirmed at a news conference, are initially from Venezuela, though questions about when and how they first arrived in the United States were referred to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

On the night of June 16, Jocelyn snuck out of her apartment building after her mother went to sleep. Jocelyn’s boyfriend is the last person to have spoken to the girl. Shortly after midnight, Jocelyn can be seen on surveillance cameras at a 7/11 convenience store alongside Martinez and Ramos.

Police officials said Jocelyn, Martinez, and Ramos ended up at a nearby bridge after leaving the 7/11 convenience store. Between 1:00 a.m. and 2:00 a.m., police allege that Martinez and Ramos strangled Jocelyn to death, raped her, and left her body in a creek at the bridge.

Mayor John Whitmire, Acting Chief of Police Larry Satterwhite and HPD homicide detectives update media on the investigation into a deceased 12-year old girl found in a creek at 400 West Rankin Road about 6:15 a.m. on Monday (June 17).

HPD now calling the two men suspects and say they're both facing capital murder charges. They were seen on camera walking under the bridge after meeting the young girl. HPD says men are from Venezuela and reached out to homeland security to find out their immigration status

Around 6:00 a.m., a woman called the police and said she had seen a body in the creek. When police responded, they found Jocelyn’s body. Jocelyn’s mother, Alexis Nungaray, said she woke up that morning to discover her daughter missing from their apartment.

Her mother said she jumped in her car and pinged her daughter’s cell phone, which led her to the creek. When she arrived, police officers were canvassing the scene. The mother was told about an hour later that police had found Jocelyn’s body in the creek.

Family friends have set up a GoFundMe page for Jocelyn’s family.

At the press conference, Houston Mayor John Whitmire (D) said he hopes to see Martinez and Ramos locked up without bail until the murder trial. Both suspects are currently in Houston Police Department custody.

