Exclusive: Watch — Sen. Steve Daines: The More Biden Talks in Debate, the Better It’s Going to be for Trump

BELGRADE, Montana — Sen. Steve Daines (R-MT), the chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) and a top ally of former President Donald Trump, told Breitbart News exclusively that there is simply one thing Democrat President Joe Biden can do that will help Trump in Thursday’s debate: talk.

“The more that Joe Biden talks in this debate, the better it’s going to be for President Trump,” Daines told Breitbart News in a long-form exclusive on-camera interview at his home just outside Bozeman in his home state of Montana.

Daines sat down on Monday afternoon with Breitbart News for a lengthy interview explaining Senate Republicans’ plans to retake the U.S. Senate majority in November and the broader stakes of the election. In the broader upcoming hourlong interview, the GOP senator charged with leading the Republicans’ electoral strategy in 2024 explains for the first time in great detail the plan and key issues facing the nation, as well as his close working relationship with Trump. In this first clip from the interview, Daines focuses on Thursday’s presidential debate, where he believes that if Trump sticks to the issues and fundamentals while allowing Biden to implode on such a massive stage, it will be an easy victory for the former president.

Daines also said that Democrats are likely to have to jack Biden up on caffeine to get him through Thursday evening.

“They’re probably going to have to give Joe Biden about five or six Red Bulls to keep him going, but, just, there’s an old saying in politics: ‘When your opponent is melting, don’t become a shadow,’” Daines said.

Daines also compared Trump to a winning golfer at the Masters coming into the final hole with a lead trying to close it out and win the green jacket.

“So, I think, President Trump — if you use a golf illustration here — if you’re coming down the eighteenth hole at Augusta and you’re leading by a few strokes and Joe Biden is a few strokes behind you, just hit it down the middle of the fairway, put it on the green, and sink the putt,” Daines said. “That’s what President Trump needs to do. Joe Biden, just give him the driver and let him hit it — he’ll hit it about 40 yards out of bounds. That’s what I think you’ll see from President Biden. By the way, when you saw President Trump meet with us, the senators, you saw a President Trump who was very, very much pulling us all together. There were some folks in that room there who had been adversaries of President Trump over the years. President Trump stayed way above that. I think what’s key for him is stay focused on the issues of inflation, the border, what’s going on around the world, standing strong with Israel. He’s going to crush Biden in that debate.”