Actress Ellen Barkin Rages: ‘CNN Debate Is a Trump Campaign Rally Sponsored by CNN,’ ‘What the F**k’

Actress Ellen Barkin raged on social media Thursday night in response to President Joe Biden’s poor performance during the debate.

This is going well…first question is a Biden attack — Ellen Barkin (@EllenBarkin) June 28, 2024

CNN debate is a trump campaign rally only sponsored by @CNN — Ellen Barkin (@EllenBarkin) June 28, 2024

What the fuck is wrong with @CNN ? — Ellen Barkin (@EllenBarkin) June 28, 2024

I’ll be watching TCM — Ellen Barkin (@EllenBarkin) June 28, 2024

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning Christian tech thriller, EXEMPLUM, which has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes critic rating and can be viewed for FREE on YouTube or Tubi. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free rental can also be streamed on Google Play, Vimeo on Demand, or YouTube Movies. Follow him on X @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.