Biden Surrogates Left CNN Spin Room 'Abandoned' While Trump Team Answered Questions

Representative Matt Gaetz, a Republican from Florida, center, speaks to members of the med
Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Olivia Rondeau

No surrogates for President Joe Biden appeared to be in the CNN spin room immediately following the presidential debate, prompting confusion from the press.

“Dozens” of reporters were left waiting with only people from former President Donald Trump’s camp, Daily Caller correspondent Henry Rodgers posted on X, citing MSNBC coverage.

While the Democrats’ team was seemingly absent, “endless Trump surrogates are on the spin room floor speaking to press,” Rodgers noted. 

“The spin room is full of Trump surrogates,” said Axios reporter Alex Thompson. “No one from Biden’s camp we can see.”

He added that “reporters keep asking each other if they have seen any of them.”

“Biden surrogates have abandoned the spin room,” said conservative radio host Erick Erickson.

When Biden’s surrogates — which included California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D), Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX), and Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) — finally arrived, they were completely swarmed by the press. 

Newsom balked at a reporter who asked if he would “urge the president to reconsider” running for re-election after his gaffe-filled debate. 

“Absolutely not, I have his back 100 percent… I would never turn my back,” the far-left governor said. 

Warnock interjected, claiming that Biden has passed “historic” legislation. 

