Biden Surrogates Left CNN Spin Room ‘Abandoned’ While Trump Team Answered Questions

No surrogates for President Joe Biden appeared to be in the CNN spin room immediately following the presidential debate, prompting confusion from the press.

“Dozens” of reporters were left waiting with only people from former President Donald Trump’s camp, Daily Caller correspondent Henry Rodgers posted on X, citing MSNBC coverage.

While the Democrats’ team was seemingly absent, “endless Trump surrogates are on the spin room floor speaking to press,” Rodgers noted.

MSNBC saying no Biden surrogates have come out to speak to the press yet… No one from his team. Dozens of reporters waiting, no one has showed. Meanwhile, endless Trump surrogates are on the spin room floor speaking to press. Wow. https://t.co/RKg8pC8Ala — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) June 28, 2024

“The spin room is full of Trump surrogates,” said Axios reporter Alex Thompson. “No one from Biden’s camp we can see.”

He added that “reporters keep asking each other if they have seen any of them.”

The spin room is full of Trump surrogates. No one from Biden’s camp we can see. Reporters keep asking each other if they have seen any of them. — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) June 28, 2024

“Biden surrogates have abandoned the spin room,” said conservative radio host Erick Erickson.

Biden surrogates have abandoned the spin room. https://t.co/uo3zwFIepa — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) June 28, 2024

When Biden’s surrogates — which included California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D), Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX), and Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) — finally arrived, they were completely swarmed by the press.

Absolute mob scene surrounding the Biden surrogates in the spin room. Never seen anything like it pic.twitter.com/r78BWCu50g — Tim Miller (@Timodc) June 28, 2024

Biden’s team was swarmed when they enter the spin room: pic.twitter.com/fEjZ5MaIs0 — Meridith McGraw (@meridithmcgraw) June 28, 2024

Newsom balked at a reporter who asked if he would “urge the president to reconsider” running for re-election after his gaffe-filled debate.

“Absolutely not, I have his back 100 percent… I would never turn my back,” the far-left governor said.

Warnock interjected, claiming that Biden has passed “historic” legislation.