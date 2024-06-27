Migrant Charged with Shooting Dead Two People Inside Texas Chick-Fil-A

A migrant from El Salvador is accused of shooting dead two people inside an Irving, Texas, Chick-fil-A in what police are calling a targeted double murder.

Oved Bernardo Mendoza Argueta, a 37-year-old migrant from El Salvador, has been arrested and charged with capital murder of multiple persons by the Irving Police Department.

According to police, on the afternoon of June 26, Argueta walked into the Chick-fil-A and shot two people in a planned attack. Argueta’s wife is an employee at the Chick-fil-A, police said, and witnessed the double murder.

The two victims, one of whom has been identified as Patricia Portillo, were found by police inside the Chick-fil-A suffering from gunshot wounds. They were both pronounced dead at the scene.

The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency has placed a detainer on Argueta, requesting custody of him if he is released from Irving Police Department custody at any time. It is unclear how or when Argueta first arrived in the United States from El Salvador.

Argueta remains in custody at the Irving City Jail.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.