Donald Trump ripped Joe Biden during Thursday night’s CNN presidential debate for suggesting Trump was responsible for events at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Biden claimed Trump “encouraged” protestors to go to Capitol Hill. He also claimed Trump called protestors were “patriots and great patrons of America.”

“There was no effort on his part to stop what was going on up on Capitol Hill, and all those people, everyone one of those who were convicted, who turned over desk, for turning over statutes, the idea that those people are patriots, come on,” Biden told moderator Jake Tapper.

“He didn’t do a damn thing,” he added.

Trump countered that not only did he authorize additional security after protestors entered the Capitol but in fact had requested and approved National Guard troops in advance – information which was omitted by Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s anti-Trump J6 Committee.

“I was all set to bring in the National Guard,” Trump said, bashing the committee for only releasing information strategically to damage Trump. “They heard that, they say them coming, and they left immediately.

He specifically mentioned now former-Reps. Adam Kinzinger and Liz Cheney. Cheney was blown out in a primary after her work on the committee, and Kinzinger opted against running for reelection facing horrendous polling.

“The unselect committee, which is basically two horrible Republicans that are all gone now, out of office, and Democrats, all Democrats, they destroyed and deleted all the information they found because they found out we were right, we were right,” Trump said.

“And they deleted and they destroyed all of the information,” he added. “They should go to jail for that. If a republican did that they’d go to jail.”

Trump referenced recently released footage of Pelosi shot by her own daughter, documentarian Alexandra Pelosi, who filmed around the Capitol on January 6. A distraught Pelosi admitted blame for January 6 after denying Trump’s requests for additional security.

“Nancy Pelosi, if you just watched the news from two days ago, on tape to her daughter – who is a documentary filmmaker they say – but she’s saying, ‘oh no, its my responsibility, I was responsible for this,’ because I offered her 10,000 soldiers or national guard and she turned them down,” Trump said.

He added, “the mayor of DC, they turned [troops] down. I offered 10,000.”

Trump continued, “I could see what was happening, everybody was saying they’re gonna be there on January 6, they’re gonna be there. And I said you know what, there’s a lot of people coming, you could feel it… and I said, they oughta have some National Guard or whatever, and I offered it to her, and she now admits that she turned it down.”

He went on to poke fun at Pelosi’s daughter in typical Trump fashion, saying “it was the same day she was, I dunno, she can’t be very happy with her daughter because it made her into a liar, she said ‘I take full responsibility for January 6.'”

