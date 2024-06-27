Trump Campaign Rips Biden in Pair of Debate Ads: ‘Four Years of Failure’

Former President Donald Trump’s campaign has released a pair of advertisements hammering President Joe Biden which will air during Thursday night’s CNN debate.

The first ad, titled “Promises,” focuses on the Biden economy, crime, and the porous southern border.

“No matter what Joe Biden promised in the debate, ask yourself, are you financially better off since he became president?” a narrator states at the top of the ad, accompanied by images of news reports showing a 25 percent increase in grocery prices and that “More Americans are falling behind on credit card bills.”

The narrator then asks, “Are you and your family safer since he became president?” This part of the advertisement highlights more than 70,000 synthetic opioid deaths in the United States annually.

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that in 2023 alone, there were an estimated 74,702 overdose deaths from synthetic opioids categorized as “fentanyl” in the United States, following an estimated 76,226 in 2022.

The ad also asks, “Is our country more secure since he became president?” accompanied by images from September of a “Record-Shattering Migrant Surge at the Border.”

“After four years of failure under Joe Biden, it’s time to make America prosperous and strong again,” the narrator concludes.

The second advertisement, “Who Is Laughing Now?” seemingly works to build on Trump’s suggestion that Biden possibly will be “jacked up” for the debate after receiving “a shot in the ass.”

The video features embarrassing moments of Biden falling, struggling with his jacket, and appearing confused.

“When you think about the Joe Biden you saw in the debate, ask yourself a question: Do you think the guy who was defeated by the stairs, got taken down by his bike, lost a fight with his jacket, and regularly gets lost, makes it four more years in the White House?” The narrator asks.

“And you know who’s waiting behind him, right?” the voice continues, as a video of a laughing Vice President Kamala Harris appears. “Vote Joe Biden today, get Kamala Harris tomorrow.”