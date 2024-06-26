Biden Campaign Dismisses Calls for Drug Test Pre-Debate as Poll Shows Most Americans Support It

The Biden campaign has dismissed public calls for President Joe Biden to undergo a drug test before Thursday’s presidential debate on CNN despite polling showing that the vast majority of Americans support both candidates undergoing such testing.

Trump floated the proposal on Tuesday, posting on Truth Social, “DRUG TEST FOR CROOKED JOE BIDEN??? I WOULD, ALSO, IMMEDIATELY AGREE TO ONE!!!”

Biden campaign spokesman Adrienne Elrod quickly dismissed this call, acting as if it were a completely absurd request despite growing concerns about Biden and his mental fitness — particularly following the emergence of viral videos showing Biden in seemingly confused states.

“I mean, I don’t even really know what to say about that. I worked on Hillary Clinton’s campaign, you know, she also debated him very effectively. He accused her of being on drugs,” she said.

Biden is currently at what has been dubbed “debate camp” — the presidential retreat Camp David — with his advisers. He arrived on Thursday, June 20.

While it remains unclear what the prep looks like, there is much speculation following several concerning videos showing Biden seemingly confused. The White House hit back against the videos showcasing Biden malfunctioning in public, asserting that they were “cheap fakes.”

As Breitbart News detailed:

The White House invented the term “cheap fakes” after a video on Sunday showed former President Barack Obama walking Biden off stage after the president appeared to freeze at a fundraiser. Another video from June 13 appeared to show Biden wandering off into the distance in Europe before Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni turned him back to the group of world leaders watching a skydiving show. A third video showed Vice President Kamala Harris and allies dancing at a Juneteenth event while Biden appeared to stare blankly, not moving, with an empty smile on his face.

The refusal to take a drug test comes as most, 70 percent, would like to see both Biden and Trump undergo drug testing before the debate, according to a DailyMail.com/TIPP survey.

Just 18 percent disagreed, and 12 percent remained unsure. Notably, there was a consensus across party lines, too, as 77 percent of Republicans, 64 percent of Democrats, and 70 percent of independents said candidates should undergo drug testing.

All the while, the White House has refused to confirm or deny if Biden will take performance-enhancing drugs head of the debate. Trump has predicted that Biden will be “jacked up” for the debate after being given “a shot in the ass.”

Breitbart News also reported: “According to the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research polling some six in 10 U.S. adults say they are “extremely” or “very” likely to watch the debate live or in clips, or read about or listen to commentary about the performance of the combatants in the news or social media.”