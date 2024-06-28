CLAIM: President Joe Biden said he was the “only” president this century with no American troop deaths.

VERDICT: False.

President Joe Biden claimed Thursday during the first 2024 presidential debate that he is the “only president” this century with no American troop deaths during his watch.

Specifically, Biden said:

The truth is, I’m the only president this century that doesn’t have any this – this decade, that doesn’t have any troops dying anywhere in the world, like he did.

This is false.

During Biden’s presidency’s 13 American troops were killed in August 2021 during the Afghanistan withdrawal that he ordered.

In addition, three American soldiers were killed in Jordan in January 2024 after they were targeted by Iran-backed militia groups. A Department of Defense statement issued on January 29, 2024 stated:

Three U.S. soldiers were killed yesterday in Jordan, while more than 40 other service members were injured following an uncrewed aerial system attack at a military base near the Syrian border. Those service members were in Jordan to support Operation Inherent Resolve, which is the U.S. and coalition mission to ensure the defeat of ISIS.

In addition, two Navy SEALs died also in January during an operation to interdict a ship carrying Iranian-made weapons bound for Yemen.

