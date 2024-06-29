While nearly half of voters say they are pro-choice, Democrats’ advantage on the issue has “dwindled to statistical insignificance,” according to Rasmussen Reports.

The latest survey from Rasmussen found that 45 percent of likely U.S. voters trust Democrats more to handle abortion than Republicans, while 43 percent trust Republicans more, and 12 percent are undecided.

“The Democrats’ advantage on the issue is down from a four-point margin (43 percent to 39 percent) in January, and has shrunk drastically since last November, when Democrats led by 11 points on the abortion issue,” according to the survey report.

The survey found that nearly half (49 percent) of voters consider themselves to be pro-choice, 42 percent say they are pro-life, and 10 percent are unsure. These most recent findings have not varied since Rasmussen polled on the subject in January.

Unsurprisingly, voters who identify as pro-choice overwhelming trust Democrats more to handle the issue of abortion at 75 percent. Pro-life voters also trust Republicans more on the issue at 74 percent.

By political affiliation, 72 percent of Democrats say they are generally pro-choice, while 64 percent of GOP voters say they are pro-life. Unaffiliated voters are largely split on the issue, with 46 percent identifying as pro-choice, 41 percent identifying as pro-life, and 14 percent who say they are unsure.

“Most partisan voters – 82 percent of Democrats and 80 percent of Republicans – trust their own party more to handle the abortion issue. Among unaffiliated voters, 41 percent trust Democrats and 40 percent trust Republicans more, while 19 percent are undecided,” the survey report reads.

Women are only slightly more likely to support abortion than men, 50 percent to 47 percent. Interestingly, More men than women say they trust Democrats to handle the issue of abortion, 47 percent to 44 percent.

Young voters under 40 overwhelmingly trust Democrats to handle the abortion issue, 50 percent to 37 percent. Older voters trust Republicans more on the issue, “but by narrow margins,” according to the report.

The survey was conducted with 1,080 likely voters between June 18-20. The margin of sampling error is ±3 percentage points with a 95 percent level of confidence.

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on X @thekat_hamilton.