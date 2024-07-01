‘Big Win:’ Donald Trump Cheers SCOTUS Presidential Immunity Ruling 

Former President Donald Trump celebrated the Supreme Court’s Monday ruling on presidential immunity that impacts the indictment against him concerning January 6.

The ruling held in a 6-3 decision that presidents are covered by limited immunity from criminal prosecutions for actions taken while in office.

“BIG WIN FOR OUR CONSTITUTION AND DEMOCRACY. PROUD TO BE AN AMERICAN!” Trump posted on Truth Social.

Chief Justice John Roberts, who wrote the opinion for the Court’s majority, said:

This case poses a question of lasting significance: When may a former President be prosecuted for official acts taken during his Presidency? Our Nation has never before needed an answer. But in addressing that question today, unlike the political branches and the public at large, we cannot afford to fixate exclusively, or even primarily, on present exigencies. In a case like this one, focusing on “transient results” may have profound consequences for the separation of powers and for the future of our Republic. … The President enjoys no immunity for his unofficial acts, and not everything the President does is official. The President is not above the law. But Congress may not criminalize the President’s conduct in carrying out the responsibilities of the Executive Branch under the Constitution. And the system of separated powers designed by the Framers has always demanded an energetic, independent Executive. The President therefore may not be prosecuted for exercising his core constitutional powers, and he is entitled, at a minimum, to a presumptive immunity from prosecution for all his official acts. That immunity applies equally to all occupants of the Oval Office, regardless of politics, policy, or party.

SCOTUS notices that Trump’s indictment includes only “select” January 6 tweets and “brief snippets” of his speech, “omitting its full text or context.” This is why old Twitter nuked trump’s account. They hid the evidence of Trump calling for peaceful protest. pic.twitter.com/oaquPraZDG — Gregg Re (@gregg_re) July 1, 2024

Moving forward, the “case will now be remanded, and will likely result in the dismissal of some or all of the charges facing the former president in federal court in Washington, DC, relating to the Capitol riot of January 6,” Breitbart News’ Joel Pollack wrote.

The win is the latest good news for Trump and his reelection campaign.

The case is Trump v. United States, No. 23-939 in the Supreme Court of the United States.

