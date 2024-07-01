‘Queers for Palestine’: Anti-Israel Activists Boycott S.F. Gay Pride Parade

Over 1,000 anti-Israel activists boycotted the San Francisco Pride Parade on Sunday and joined an alternative march that expressed solidarity with Palestinians in the war launched October 7 by radical Islamic Hamas terrorists.
The organizers of the alternative parade included Jewish Voice for Peace, which has a history of supporting Palestinian terror.
The San Francisco Chronicle reported:
More than 1,000 LGBTQ people and their allies boycotted the SF Pride Parade with an alternative march Sunday afternoon supporting Palestinians and protesting politicians and organizations they accuse of complicity with Israel during its war with Hamas.
…
Organizers of the “No Pride in Genocide” march, whose sponsors included the Brass Liberation Orchestra and Jewish Voice for Peace, accused Pride Parade organizers of accepting sponsorship from companies, including Amazon, that are “actively involved in the genocide of the people of Gaza,” according to a release ahead of the march.
They also decried the tactic of “pinkwashing,” accusing Israel and its allies of uniting with the LGBTQ community to demonize Palestinians “to deflect from the violence, and in this case ongoing genocide, Israel commits against them.”
It is illegal to be homosexual in Gaza under Hamas control and in the West Bank under Palestinian Authority rule. Israel is the only country in the Middle East that does not persecute members of the community, and which holds its own Pride parades.
Three Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers who joined in Pride celebrations in New York this week — which were briefly disrupted by pro-Palestinian protests — told the New York Post: “Queers cannot exist in Gaza.”
Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of the recent e-book, “The Zionist Conspiracy (and how to join it),” now available on Audible. He is also the author of the e-book, Neither Free nor Fair: The 2020 U.S. Presidential Election. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.
COMMENTS
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.