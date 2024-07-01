‘Queers for Palestine’: Anti-Israel Activists Boycott S.F. Gay Pride Parade

Over 1,000 anti-Israel activists boycotted the San Francisco Pride Parade on Sunday and joined an alternative march that expressed solidarity with Palestinians in the war launched October 7 by radical Islamic Hamas terrorists.

The organizers of the alternative parade included Jewish Voice for Peace, which has a history of supporting Palestinian terror.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported:

More than 1,000 LGBTQ people and their allies boycotted the SF Pride Parade with an alternative march Sunday afternoon supporting Palestinians and protesting politicians and organizations they accuse of complicity with Israel during its war with Hamas.

… Organizers of the “No Pride in Genocide” march, whose sponsors included the Brass Liberation Orchestra and Jewish Voice for Peace, accused Pride Parade organizers of accepting sponsorship from companies, including Amazon, that are “actively involved in the genocide of the people of Gaza,” according to a release ahead of the march.