Sen. Bob Casey (D-PA) on Monday decided to stick by President Joe Biden, his close ally, despite the president’s widely panned debate performance against former President Donald Trump.

“He had a bad night and debate, but I think people know what’s at stake,” Casey told reporters. He contended that Keystone State voters are more concerned about leftist priorities such as abortion, labor, and voting rights, as well as the fate of “democracy.”

He continued, “I’ve been at this a while, and I know his work,” Casey said. “And I also know that the American people and the people of Pennsylvania are going to focus on these races in the way that I just outlined.” The Associated Press noted that Biden last week had a “disastrous” debate performance that prompted many Democrats to question his readiness for another term in office. The AP noted that winning the Keystone State is critical to Biden’s chances of winning reelection as no Democrat has won the presidency without winning Pennsylvania since President Harry Truman in 1948.

Casey’s Republican opponent, businessman Dave McCormick, wrote on Monday:

Bob Casey, you’re really not worried about Biden’s “bad” debate performance? The Pennsylvanians I’ve heard from sure are. Our troops deserve a Commander-in-Chief with the strength and acuity to lead in a crisis. Yet, here is Casey going back to his tired, old routine: protecting Biden and lying to Pennsylvanians.

John Hasson of the conservative outlet Townhall has noted that Casey has repeatedly said that Biden is “prepared” to be president.

“No question [Biden is] prepared to do this job today and would be were he re-elected,” Casey said in March 2024.

“Joe Biden isn’t up to the job, but Bob Casey won’t do the right thing and stand up to his party—even as a national crisis is on the line. Casey is a diehard Democrat who puts party before country every time. Pennsylvanians deserve a senator who puts them first,” National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) spokesman Philip Letsou said in a statement on Monday.