Rep. Jared Golden (D-ME) wrote in a Biden-blistering op-ed that Donald Trump will defeat President Joe Biden, the election will be a referendum on Biden’s poor economic record, and that “some of Congress’ best work in recent years has happened in spite of the president, not because of him.”

In an op-ed Tuesday in the Bangor Daily News, Golden writes that despite widespread Democrat panic after his horrendous debate performance, “Biden’s poor performance in the debate was not a surprise.”

He insists Biden’s metaphorical faceplant “didn’t rattle me as it has others, because the outcome of this election has been clear to me for months: While I don’t plan to vote for him, Donald Trump is going to win. And I’m OK with that.”

After a debate performance tht did little to show the American people Biden possesses the capabilities necessary to perform his presidential duties, Biden used a Monday night White House press conference to attempt to reframe the November general election around Donald Trump’s alleged actions on January 6, 2021.

“The American people must decide whether Donald Trump’s assault on our democracy on January 6 makes him unfit for public office in the highest office of the land,” Biden told the public in a stumbling, often indiscernible speech that lasted only four minutes.” The American people must decide if Trump’s embrace of violence to preserve his power is acceptable. Perhaps most importantly, the American people must decide if they want to entrust the president once again, the presidency to Donald Trump, now knowing he’ll be even more emboldened to do whatever he pleases whenever he wants to do.”

Golden kicked the legs out from under Biden’s feeble rebrand, insisting American democracy will continue unfazed despite Trump’s imminent election.

“There are winners and losers in every election,” he wrote. “Democrats’ post-debate hand-wringing is based on the idea that a Trump victory is not just a political loss, but a unique threat to our democracy. I reject the premise. Unlike Biden and many others, I refuse to participate in a campaign to scare voters with the idea that Trump will end our democratic system.”

Golden, a Marine Corps veteran, said in its 248 years “American democracy has withstood civil war, world wars, acts of terrorism and technological and societal changes that would make the Founders’ head spin. Pearl-clutching about a Trump victory ignores the strength of our democracy.”

He then blasted the key Biden campaign talking point that the economy is on sound footing and recovering from the pandemic under Biden.

“This election is about the economy, not democracy,” he writes. “And when it comes to our economy, our Congress matters far more than who occupies the White House.”

Golden offered a damning critique of Biden’s record, saying “Some of Congress’ best work in recent years has happened in spite of the president, not because of him,” he writes.

He then praised Trump’s trade policies, writing that once Trump takes office “Congress will need to stand up to economic elites and so-called experts in both parties who are already working overtime to stop Trump’s proposed trade policies that would reverse the harms of globalization and protect American businesses from unfair foreign competition.”

Golden continued, “Perhaps more importantly, members must stand up to the GOP old-guard who will use a Trump presidency as cover for handouts to the wealthy and powerful at the cost of America’s working families and communities.”

The Maine congressman closed by “urg[ing] everyone — voters, elected officials, the media, and all citizens — to ignore the chattering class’s scare tactics and political pipedreams. We don’t need party insiders in smoke-filled back rooms to save us, he said/ We can defend our democracy without them.

“This Independence Day, we should reflect on the history and strength of our great democracy, safe in the knowledge that no one man is strong enough to take it away from us.”

Bradley Jaye is a Capitol Hill Correspondent for Breitbart News. Follow him on X/Twitter at @BradleyAJaye.