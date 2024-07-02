A Guatemalan migrant is now accused of murdering a 21-month-old boy in Chester County, Pennsylvania.

Enrique Lopez Gomez, a 20-year-old migrant from Guatemala, was arrested and charged late last week with third-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter in the death of 21-month-old Anilson Mauricio Perez Gomez.

According to the Chester County District Attorney’s Office, on June 24, Lopez Gomez was watching Anilson when he struck him in the abdomen. The child’s mother picked him up sometime after and brought him to her sister’s house where Anilson became unconscious.

Lopez Gomez arrived at the residence and performed a Guatemalan healing ritual on Anilson before leaving. The child’s uncle eventually called 911 and when police arrived, Anilson had been wrapped in a blanket, did not have a pulse, and had white foam coming from his mouth.

Anilson died after being taken to a nearby children’s hospital. His autopsy found that he had died from blunt force trauma to the abdomen.

“[Lopez Gomez] brutally injured a toddler under his care, failed to get the child medical care, and caused his death,” Chester County District Attorney Christopher de Barrena-Sarobe said in a statement.

“Mr. [Lopez Gomez] struck that child in the abdomen area at least once, did not get medical care for that child, and eventually the child died,” Barrena-Sarobe said.

The child’s aunt said he and his mother have only lived in Chester County for less than a year and believed Lopez Gomez was a responsible adult. Lopez Gomez, the aunt said, has lived in the area for roughly five years.

Lopez Gomez remains in police custody on a $10 million bail and the investigation into the murder is ongoing. The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency has placed a detainer on Lopez Gomez, requesting custody of him if he is released at any time.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.