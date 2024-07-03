An illegal alien is accused of killing 22-year-old Tiger Gutierrez in a drunk driving crash in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and leaving another person injured.

Jesus Sandoval-Martinez, a 21-year-old illegal alien from Mexico, has been arrested and charged with two counts of vehicular homicide, reckless driving, leaving the scene of a crash, and failure to adhere to traffic signs.

According to the Albuquerque Police Department, on July 1, Sandoval-Martinez was driving drunk, speeding, and without a license when he ran a red light and hit Tiger Gutierrez’s Tesla, as well as a Toyota Corolla.

Police allege Sandoval-Martinez ran from the scene of the crash on foot, but he was restrained by bystanders until officers arrived.

Gutierrez and his passenger, Mia Montoya, were taken to a nearby hospital with critical injuries. Gutierrez died at the hospital, while Montoya is now reportedly in stable condition. The driver of the Toyota suffered only minor injuries from the crash.

Officers on the scene of the crash said there were empty beer cans in Sandoval-Martinez’s vehicle and that he was drunk at the time.

Gutierrez was a coach at E3 Volleyball and passionate about his Tesla.

“A dear friend, passionate, and talented coach and a wonderful human being was lost last night,” officials with E3 Volleyball wrote in a Facebook post. “Tiger Gutierrez was tragically killed in a hit-and-run by an intoxicated driver. We are all in shock. As life constantly challenges all of us in so many ways, the loss of a young life is so unbelievably hard to grasp and come to terms with.”

“Coach Mia Montoya was also in the vehicle and is in stable condition at the hospital, but is unresponsive,” the post states. “She has persevered several brain surgeries and is not out of the woods; please pray for her full recovery and send her positive vibes.”

On Wednesday, Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin reported that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents have confirmed that Sandoval-Martinez is an illegal alien from Mexico.

Sandoval-Martinez remains in the Metropolitan Detention Center, and ICE agents have placed a detainer on him, requesting custody if he is released at any time.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.