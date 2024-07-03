Survey: One-Third of Democrats and Democrat-Leaning Americans Say Biden Should Withdraw

One-third of Democrats and Democrat-leaning Americans believe President Joe Biden should withdraw from the presidential race, a recent survey from the Economist/YouGov found.

The survey asked Democrats and Democrat leaners, “Should Joe Biden continue as the Democratic nominee or withdraw?”

Half, 50 percent, said Biden should remain in the race, but about one-third, 32 percent, said Biden should withdraw. Another 18 percent remain unsure.

When broken down even further, 51 percent of Democrats said Biden should stay in the race, while 30 percent said he should drop out. However, 43 percent of independents asked said Biden should remain in the race, compared to 41 percent who believe he should withdraw.

The survey asked the same question to Republicans and Republican-leaning independents concerning Trump. However, there is a clear consensus, as 86 percent said Trump should remain in the race, while just seven percent said he should withdraw.

When broken down, 88 percent of Republicans said Trump should remain in race, while seven percent said he should drop out. Similarly, 77 percent of independents said Trump should remain in the presidential race, compared to ten percent who said he should withdraw.

The survey also found that a plurality of Republicans and Republican leaners, 44 percent, believe Biden remaining in the race makes no difference in Trump’s likelihood of winning. Another 35 percent said they believe it is more likely Trump will win if Biden is the nominee.

Conversely, the survey asked Democrats and Democrat leaners, “Do you think Joe Biden is more likely to win in November if the Republican nominee is Donald Trump or someone else?”

The results were scattered, as 31 percent said they believe Biden is more likely to win if Trump is the nominee, followed by 29 percent who are not sure, 24 percent who said it will make no difference, and 16 percent who said he is more likely to win if it is someone else running in lieu of the former president.

The survey was taken June 30 to July 2, 2024, among 1,608 U.S. adult citizens. The post-debate poll comes as Democrats are facing an uphill battle, as Biden’s family — and the White House — desperately try to convince the base that Biden is able to remain in the race and win following his disastrous debate performance and subsequently, sinking polls.

— What Was That?! Biden Coughs, Stumbles, Rambles His Way Through Debate After Week of Rest and Prep:

Courtesy of CNN Presidential Debate

The Democratic National Committee (DNC), however, appears to be all-in behind Biden, reportedly circulating talking points that, as NBC News reported, “misleadingly suggest, according to some sources, there is no procedural means of replacing the president at the top of the party’s ticket — without sharing the path ahead if he were to step aside.”