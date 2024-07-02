Leaked Internal Democrat Polls: Nightmare Scenario for Joe Biden, Who Is Hemorrhaging Support

Democrats are experiencing a nightmare scenario following President Joe Biden’s debate performance on Thursday, as he appears to be hemorrhaging support in key swing states, leaked Democrat internal polling from Open Labs shows.

Biden’s debate performance sent many Democrats through the roof, bursting with anxiety over how the 81-year-old delivered against former President Donald Trump. Minutes into the debate, Biden experienced an awkward freeze, and he oftentimes seemed confused, ending many of his answers with time remaining on the clock. There were a few times moderators had to inform Biden that he still had more time to speak. Additionally, Biden attempted to resurrect debunked Democrat talking points, including the infamous “very fine people” hoax and the “suckers and losers” fabrication. Throughout the entirety of the debate, Biden repeated the phrase “the idea” 27 times.

Some Democrats are still in a tailspin, urging Biden to step down, and the latest leaked polling — from Biden’s own Super PAC — is most certainly adding to their election anxieties.

The confidential polling memo shows Biden’s support crumbling in battleground states following CNN’s Atlanta debate.

The survey found that “Biden’s vote share in the two-way horse race declined by -0.8pp,” and his “vote share against Trump in the multi-way also declined by -0.8pp.” These results, according to the memo, represent “the largest single-week drop since horse race tracking began in late 2021.”

Perhaps the biggest indicator for panic stems from the results in individual swing states. For example, before the debate, Trump led Biden in Pennsylvania by 5.1 percentage points. That gap grew to a margin of 7.3 percent post-debate.

Before the debate, Trump led Biden in Wisconsin by 2.2 percent. That expanded to a 4.2 percent gap post-debate.

That trend continues in several other key swing states, as well.

North Carolina

Pre-Debate Gap: Trump up 8.5 percent

Post-Debate Gap: Trump up 10.6 percent

Georgia

Pre-Debate Gap: Trump up 7.9 percent

Post-Debate Gap: Trump up 10.1 percent

Arizona

Pre-Debate Gap: Trump up 7.6 percent

Post-Debate Gap: Trump up 9.7 percent

Michigan

Pre-Debate Gap: Trump up 5.1 percent

Post-Debate Gap: Trump up 6.9 percent

New Hampshire

Pre-Debate Gap: Trump up 0.5 percent

Post-Debate Gap: Trump up 2.8 percent

Virginia

Pre-Debate Gap: Biden up 1.5 percent

Post-Debate Gap: Trump up 0.6 percent

The survey also showed Biden losing support in states such as Colorado, leading Trump in a multi-way race by 3.7 percent pre-debate. That lead shrunk to 1.9 percent post-debate.

One of the most stunning results comes out of Minnesota — a Democrat stronghold. Before the debate, Biden had a 2.4 percent advantage in the state. That dropped to less than half of a percent, 0.4 percent, post-debate.

Further, the survey found that “at this moment post-debate, POTUS trails in New Hampshire and is narrowly behind in Virginia and New Mexico.”

Per Puck News: leaked Dem internal polling from Open Labs https://t.co/N7XaZ3Xpnv pic.twitter.com/oLmsefi1Fc — umichvoter 🏳️‍🌈 (@umichvoter) July 2, 2024

To make matters worse for Biden, swing state voters “prefer he exit” the race “by a nearly 2-to-1 margin.”

Puck News noted that the “most worrisome angle to all this is that Trump is now within striking distance in a variety of states that weren’t considered campaign battlegrounds last week.”

And that has been a goal of Trump’s throughout his time on the campaign trail, making it no secret that he is making a play for traditionally Democrat strongholds, including Minnesota, New Mexico, and even New York and New Jersey, as he has clearly demonstrated.

“One of the other things I’m going to do — and I may be foolish in doing it — is I’m going to make a heavy play for New York, heavy play for New Jersey, heavy play for Virginia, heavy play for New Mexico, and a heavy play for a state that hasn’t been won in years, Minnesota,” Trump said in an interview with Breitbart News.

“I’m going to do rallies. I’m going to do speeches. I’m going to work them,” Trump said. “That doesn’t mean I’m going to work them as hard as I work Pennsylvania, where I’m doing very well.”