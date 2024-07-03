The economy — not social issues — is the number one issue of concern for students, the Young America’s Foundation “2024 Understanding Students’ Views on Current Issues” survey, conducted by Echelon Insights, found.

The survey examined the sentiments of more than 1,600 high school and college students between the ages of 15 and 24. Despite what many would assume, the economy emerged as the number one issue for students — 48 percent of high school students and 44 percent of college students, specifically.

The economy also emerged as the top issue for 52 percent of moderate students and 38 percent of liberal students.

Political corruption emerged as another top issue for students, as nearly one-third of high school students, 32 percent, and 28 percent of college students, cited it as what the Young America’s Foundation described as a “major concern.”

WATCH — Carville: “This Economy Is Not That Good for Young Americans”:

While students have a reputation of pursuing left-wing causes — recently making waves across the country with the anti-Israel protests rocking several U.S. campuses — the survey found that Gen Z students are actually “largely indifferent” to many of these causes.

For example, abortion — a hot button issue for radical leftists — is only cited as the top concern for 12 percent of high school students. One-quarter of college students consider abortion a top concern, but that still pales in comparison to the 44 percent who are more concerned about the economy.

Only 12 percent of high school students and 15 percent of college students identified LGBTQ+ issues as a “top priority.” Only ten percent of moderate students consider LGBTQ+ rights a top issue, while 19 percent consider immigration a top issue. Just 18 percent of liberal students consider LGBTQ+ rights a top issue of concern.

WATCH — Students Re-Raise American Flag Taken Down by Anti-Israel Protesters at University of North Carolina:

Guillermo Estrada via Storyful

Another 17 percent of high school students and 14 percent of college students consider racial issues a top priority.

Young America’s Foundation president, former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker, said the poll showcases that the economy is truly the top issue for students.

“Unsurprisingly, their ability to freely express themselves on college campuses continues to be of great importance, as well. It’s crucial that YAF continues to teach high school and college students the timeless principles of individual liberty and the free market so that future generations ensure the continued success of our great nation,” he said in a statement.

The survey also spelled bad news for President Joe Biden, who hopes to win the young vote this election. Only three in ten college students approve of Biden’s job as president. This reflects a stunning 32-point drop from the approval he saw at the start of his presidency with this group.

Further, the survey revealed that Biden is suffering among students who consider themselves liberal, as 53 percent either somewhat or strongly disapprove of him. Coinciding with that is the fact that most students, 53 percent, said they believe the country is on the wrong track, including 34 percent of self-identified liberal students and 62 percent of moderate students.

The survey was taken June 4-9, and has a +/- 5.2 percent margin of error for high school students and +/- 5.3 percent for college students.