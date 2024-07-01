Biden Debate Detonated Nuke Among Hollywood Donors: ‘I’m F*cking Worried,’ ‘Stop Blaming Other People’

Joe Biden’s disastrous debate performance has deep-pocketed Hollywood donors in a panic, according to Hollywood news outlet Deadline, which spoke to a number of power players who are supporting Joe Biden’s re-election bid.

As calls grow for Biden to step aside to let someone else raise the Democrat banner in November, many of Biden’s supporters in Hollywood are furious at how they feel Biden’s campaign is being run.

One donor quoted by Deadline was exasperated, and said, “It’s all off the teleprompter, it’s all don’t worry. I’m f*cking worried!”

Another supporter, who Deadline describes as a “well-connected producer,” wondered why Biden isn’t hitting every talk show he can in the wake of the debate. “Biden should sit down with George Stephanopoulos live for an hour this week as a start,” he said. “Make it event viewing, come clean.”

“Stump speeches, handpicked crowds don’t cut it anymore now. We are going to lose this thing if things don’t change fast,” the panicked Hollywood insider added. “If he can’t do it, it’s a shame to say, (but) we need someone who can to take on Trump and his crowd.”

A supporter who attended Rob Reiner’s Hollywood debate watch party insisted, “They need to stop blaming other people, the president needs to show people he’s up to the job. They need to get him on TV, now!”

Another insider agreed with the major interview plan.

“He needs to go on CNN with (Anderson) Cooper. I hate to say this, he needs to go on Fox with Hannity like Newsom did, and give back better than he gets,” another donor told Deadline. “Show people he can handle the tough questions.”

“Joe Biden had a chance to make his case and he blew it,” a West LA donor added. “He has a small window to make his case again directly to the American public, and hope they give him another chance.”

As of now, there are no publicly scheduled major interviews with any network for Joe Biden, Deadline added.

Adding more angst to the Hollywood elites that want Biden to rebound hard, the White House had not even released any schedule for Biden at all as of Monday morning, although the campaign did announce an upcoming press call late on Monday morning.

That angst was kicked into high gear even during the debate. As Breitbart News reported, a debate watching party in Hollywood devolved into darkness and despair as several major industry names watched Joe Biden self-destruct in real time before their tear-filled eyes.

According to reports, far-left actress Jane Fonda was reduced to tears and progressive activist and producer/director Rob Reiner called the debates a “disaster.”

Other Hollywood elites attacked Biden’s campaign and White House staff, Deadline said.

Top Democratic donor John Morgan, for one, advised Biden to get rid of chief advisor Anita Dunn. and insisted that “Biden’s advisers failed him” in how they prepared him for the debate.

