DNC 4th of July Message: ‘Reelect President Joe Biden’ to Protect Our ‘Fragile Democracy’

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) issued a Fourth of July message in which it urged Americans to “reelect President Joe Biden” to protect our “fragile democracy” from the threat of Donald Trump, a “wannabe dictator.”

Its full statement follows:

On July 4, 1776, our country’s forefathers declared the United States’ independence and laid the foundation for our nation’s founding principles of equality, freedom, and liberty that we still strive to live up to today.

Since that time, generations of Americans have dedicated their lives to preserving our freedoms and working toward a more perfect union – from our men and women in uniform, to the organizers and advocates on the ground in their communities. Today, we honor the contributions and sacrifices these brave individuals have made to protect our fragile democracy, uphold our values, and shepherd progress.

On this day, we recognize the remarkable trailblazers who paved the way, as we recommit to our nation’s founding principles – the fight to live up to equality, justice, and freedom for all is far from over. This November, our nation will face a fundamental choice. Will we vote for a president who believes in our democracy and in the principles of justice, liberty, and equality? Or will we succumb to a wannabe dictator on ‘day one,’ who will put himself above our constitution, our principles, and the democracy that we hold dear? President Biden and Democrats across the country know that the soul of the nation is at stake, and we will always stand on the side of our democracy.

To guarantee that the country we know will celebrate its 249th birthday, we must do all we can to keep Donald Trump out of the White House and reelect President Joe Biden.