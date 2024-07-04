Donald Trump Jr.: Breitbart’s Marlow ‘Predicted Everything That We Are Now Seeing Play Out’

Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow “predicted everything that we are now seeing play out,” said Donald Trump Jr., noting the ongoing collapse of President Joe Biden as a presidential candidate.

Marlow spoke to Don Jr. on the latter’s podcast, Triggered, on Wednesday, as the political fallout from Biden’s disastrous performance in the first presidential debate of the general election on June 27 continued.

Don Jr. gave Marlow credit for predicting Biden’s failure in his recent book, Breaking Biden: Exposing the Hidden Forces and Secret Money Machine Behind Joe Biden, His Family, and His Administration.

They noted the attempt by Democrats, and the media, to scramble for an alternative candidate. The most likely contender, Marlow said, was Vice President Kamala Harris. That, too, exposed an additional layer of rot within the Democratic Party: the person said to be pushing hardest for Biden to quit the race is Steve Jobs’s widow, Laurene Powell Jobs, who also happens to be one of Harris’s closest friends in California.

Marlow observed that Biden had underperformed even his own low — albeit cautious — expectations.

“He did look like he’d really deteriorated,” Marlow said, reflecting on the debate. “And I’ll say this as someone who’s been cautioning people on the right world not to rest on our laurels, not to take it for granted, [to] know that if Karl Marx was on the ticket, still 40% of people are going to vote for Democrats, for some reason, in this country.

“They have to understand that we have to fight with the very last drop of energy we’ve got.”

Marlow noted that Democrats had basically accepted that Biden would lie to the public, ceding the “fact-checking” space during the debate to Breitbart News, which dominated coverage of the debate in news and on social media.

But he also warned that Biden was not done fighting yet. The president was a skillful manipulator of internal politics within his party. “He’s going to throw more bones to his bases in the Democrat power structure,” Marlow predicted.

He noted that Biden had intended to pass his legacy on to his son, Beau, but he died tragically of brain cancer. That left Hunter Biden — which created a problem for Biden, making it more difficult for him to pass the torch. “He doesn’t see himself as a president. He sees himself as a historical figure,” Marlow said.

Yet because no obvious successor had presented himself or herself, Biden was likely to hang onto the presidency and the nomination as long as possible.

Marlow and Don Jr. reflected on the prison sentences for Peter Navarro and former Breitbart News executive chairman Stephen K. Bannon. Marlow said the prosecutions were massive violations of civil rights, which the Trump administration should look into when it takes office.

As far as the political effects of Bannon’s imprisonment — which will end just days before the November 5th election — Marlow added that while it could provide inspiration for Trump supporters eager to defy the Biden administration, it also had removed one of the conservative movement’s generals from the battlefield.

Don Jr. agreed that it was difficult to predict the overall effect, and that it was necessary to mobilize Trump supporters, regardless.

Marlow said he would like to see Trump emphasize his entrepreneurial background as he makes his case to the voters down the final stretch, reminding Americans of how he gave opportunities to ordinary people.

And above all, he said, people should remember to vote: it was not enough to reject Biden without putting a ballot physically in the box.

“Don’t underestimate the Democrats’ ability … to turn out the vote,” he said. “It’s not just enough to reject Joe Biden. You also have to physically turn in a ballot.”

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of “”The Agenda: What Trump Should Do in His First 100 Days,” available for pre-order on Amazon. He is also the author of “The Trumpian Virtues: The Lessons and Legacy of Donald Trump’s Presidency,” now available on Audible. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.