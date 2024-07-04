Report: Price of Fourth of July Cookout Reaches ‘Record High’ Thanks to Bidenflation

This Fourth of July is the most expensive on record in terms of the grocery bill, according to data from the American Farm Bureau Federation’s (AFBF) annual marketbasket survey.

The analysis looked at a grocery bill covering a cookout for ten guests, which it estimated to be $71.52. The price is up five percent from 2023 and 30 percent higher than it was five years ago, under former President Donald Trump’s leadership.

“A $7.12 per-person cost represents a record high since AFBF began the survey in 2013. The cookout favorites include cheeseburgers, chicken breasts, pork chops, homemade potato salad, strawberries and ice cream, among other products,” the American Farm Bureau’s analysis reported.

“The marketbasket survey shows a year-to-year double-digit increase in the cost of beef and lemonade, while there are drops in the cost of chicken breasts and potato salad,” it continued.

A chart coinciding with the analysis showed hamburger buns costing $2.41 and two pounds of ground beef costing $12.77. The latter reflects an 11-percent increase from last year alone. Additionally, 2.5 quarts of lemonade cost $4.19, which is up 12 percent from last year as well.

Further, one package of cookies costs $3.99, two pints of strawberries go for $4.61, two pounds of chicken breast come in around $7.83, and 2.5 pounds of potato salad clock in at $3.32, according to the analysis. Notably, only two items on the list are cheaper than last year, as chicken is reportedly down in cost by four percent, as is potato salad.

Below is the full list AFBF 2024 Summer Cookout list:

2 pounds of ground beef, $12.77 (+11%)

2 pounds of chicken breasts, $7.83 (-4%)

3 pounds of pork chops, $15.49 (+8%)

1 pound of cheese, $3.57 (+1%)

1 package of hamburger buns, $2.41 (+7%)

2 ½ pounds of homemade potato salad, $3.32 (-4%)

32 ounces of pork and beans, $2.49 (+2%)

16 ounces of potato chips, $4.90 (+8%)

13-ounce package of chocolate chip cookies, $3.99 (+2%)

½ gallon of ice cream, $5.65 (+7%)

2 pints of strawberries, $4.61 (+1%)

2 ½ quarts of lemonade, $4.19 (+12%)

More via AFBF:

Several factors influence these increases, which reflect the sort of challenges farmers face on a regular basis. Drought conditions in recent years forced ranchers to sell many of their cattle early last year, reducing the amount of beef available for the summer grilling season. Higher lemon prices can be attributed to citrus greening [a disease that affects citrus plants], which has spread to California after devastating Florida’s citrus industry. … Although historically high at $7.12 per person, when put in a global context, Americans dedicate a smaller percentage of their spending to food than any other country.

AFBF Chief Economist Roger Cryan said in a statement that the higher grocery prices “reflect a number of challenges facing America’s families.”

“Lower availability of some cookout staples and inflation are hitting people in their wallets,” he said, noting that “farmers are also feeling the effects of high prices.”

According to AAA, travel during the holiday week is expected to break records, with an estimated 70.9 million expected to travel over the course of Independence Day week.