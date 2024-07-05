Fetterman Sticks with Biden: ‘Joe Biden Is Our Guy’

Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) defended President Joe Biden amid concerns about him remaining the Democrat Party’s presidential candidate in the aftermath of his debate performance.

In a post on X, Fetterman wrote that “Democrats need to get a spine or grow a set,” and stated that Biden was their “guy,” pointing to words he had said during an interview with CNN.

“Like I just said on @CNN with @jimsciutto, Democrats need to get a spine or grow a set-one or the other,” Fetterman wrote. “Joe Biden is our guy.”

During an interview on CNN with host Jim Sciutto, Fetterman praised Biden for being a “great president” and added that he was refusing to judge his qualities as a president “because of 90 minutes of a rough debate.”

“He’s been a great president and he has a career of 50 years, and I refuse to throw that away because of 90 minutes of a rough debate,” Fetterman said.

Fetterman added that he “wouldn’t be here right now,” if he “didn’t absolutely believe” that Biden was the best candidate, adding that he deserves “to have” support from the Democrat Party.

“For Democrats, for God’s sake, get a spine or grow a set,” Fetterman added.

Fetterman’s interview on CNN came after ABC News aired an interview between Biden and host George Stephanopoulos. During the interview, Biden was asked about his debate performance and attempted to address concerns that he was not able to serve another term as president.

In the aftermath of the presidential debate last Thursday between Biden and former President Donald Trump, the president’s poor debate performance sent several Democrats, donors, and voters into a panic and to floating the idea of replacing him.

While several donors and Democrats have suggested that Biden should withdraw from the presidential race, Fetterman has been among those who have continued to support Biden.