Survey: Donald Trump Beats Gavin Newsom, Kamala Harris in Hypothetical Matchup

Former President Donald Trump is besting California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Vice President Kamala Harris in a hypothetical presidential matchup, the latest Ipsos/Reuters survey found.

Despite widespread Democrat panic following President Joe Biden’s poor debate performance, Biden has made it clear to all that he has no intentions of dropping out.

WATCH — What Was That?! Biden Coughs, Stumbles, Rambles His Way Through Debate After Week of Rest and Prep:

Biden and Harris joined a call with campaign staffers earlier this week, which featured what the Associated Press described as a “pep talk” where they assured staffers that they are in the race for the long haul.

Biden followed by hosting Democrat governors for an emergency meeting, many of whom subsequently issued messages encouraging support for the 81-year-old.

I heard three words from the President tonight — he’s all in. And so am I.@JoeBiden’s had our back. Now it’s time to have his. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) July 4, 2024

.@JoeBiden is our nominee. He is in it to win it and I support him. — Gretchen Whitmer (@gretchenwhitmer) July 4, 2024

Recent polls show a decent portion of Americans want Biden replaced, including 32 percent of Democrats, according to the latest Reuters/Ipsos survey.

While that same poll shows Trump and Biden tying in a matchup, it also shows Trump trouncing nearly every hypothetical Democrat replacement for Biden. For example, Trump bests Harris 43 percent to 42 percent, Newsom 42 percent to 39 percent, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI) 41 percent to 36 percent, Gov. Andy Beshear (D-KY) 40 percent to 36 percent, and Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D-IL) 40 percent to 34 percent.

WATCH — CNN's Dr. Gupta: Biden Needs to Undergo "Detailed Cognitive Testing":

The survey only showed one, Michelle Obama, leading Trump in a hypothetical matchup. Obama has made it clear she is not interested in running for president, however.

“As former First Lady Michelle Obama has expressed several times over the years, she will not be running for president,” Crystal Carson, director of communications for her office, said in March.

“Mrs. Obama supports President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris’ re-election campaign,” the statement added.

2024 National GE: Michelle Obama 50% (+11)

Donald Trump 39%

Joe Biden 40%

Donald Trump 40% .@Reuters/@Ipsos, 1,070 Adults,https://t.co/iSPvjUWPuY — Political Polls (@Politics_Polls) July 2, 2024

The survey coincides with a HarrisX/Forbes poll, which found Trump leading Harris by seven points in a head-to-head matchup and five points with third-party candidates included: