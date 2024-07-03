Joe Biden, Kamala Harris Vow to Fight On in Presidential Race Despite Debate Disaster

President Joe Biden is vowing to fight on in the presidential race following his disastrous debate performance, which sent Democrats into a spiral of panic, questioning his ability to forge on.

According to reports from the Associated Press, both Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris attempted to calm nerves across their party by appearing on Wednesday’s Democratic National Committee (DNC) call, where they made it clear that they are in this fight for the long haul.

The outlet, citing three sources, described the phone call as a “pep talk” of sorts, where they were “stressing the stakes of the election and returning to Biden’s previous post-debates comments that when he gets knocked down he gets back up and still plans to win the election.”

One individual on the call claimed Biden made his intentions abundantly clear, stating, “Let me say this as clearly as I possibly can as simply and straightforward as I can: I am running…no one’s pushing me out. I’m not leaving. I’m in this race to the end and we’re going to win.”

The so-called “pep talk” follows days of widespread panic among Democrats and their media allies which kicked off, quite literally, right when Thursday night’s debate ended. The CNN panel reacting to the debate quickly admitted that it was an extremely poor showing for the 81-year-old Democrat, who had to be walked off the stage by his wife, first lady Jill Biden.

The debate was hallmarked by Biden oftentimes looking confused, failing to run out the time on his clock, repeating the phrase “the idea” over two dozen times, resurrecting debunked Democrat talking points — including the “very fine people” hoax — and experiencing a freeze just minutes into the debate.

Internal polling from Biden’s own Super PAC, leaked after the debate, sparked further panic, as it showed Trump not only expanding his lead in key swing states, but also closing in on Biden in traditionally blue states, including Minnesota. In other words, post-debate, Biden is hemorrhaging support.

NEW: The NYT/Siena post-debate poll shows Trump widening his lead among likely voters nationally by 3 percentage points. Trump: 49%

Despite polling showing that roughly one-third of Democrats and Democrat-leaners want Biden to drop out, the Biden campaign is now seeing more public support from big-name Democrats, including former President Barack Obama and California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D), the latter of whom left his state to “stand” with Biden at the White House at a Democratic governors’ meeting, despite an ongoing wildfire emergency. Similarly, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) also left her state to show support for the president and attend the meeting, skipping out on a fallen police officer’s funeral held Wednesday.