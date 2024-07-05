Young America’s Foundation Poll: Most Students Say Biden Not Fit to Be President

A majority of students — both high school and college-age — believe President Joe Biden is not mentally fit to be president, the Young America’s Foundation’s 2024 Understanding Students’ Views on Current Issues survey, conducted by Echelon Insights, found.

The survey asked students if they believe Biden is “mentally fit enough to handle the job of President.”

Overall, 56 percent said, “no,” the president is not mentally fit enough to handle the job. Just 30 percent said he is mentally fit, and 14 percent remain unsure.

Ideologically, 79 percent of conservative students and 61 percent of moderate students said Biden is not mentally fit for the job as commander-in-chief. Over one-third of liberal students (35 percent) agreed, but most, 54 percent, still believe he is mentally fit.

The survey asked the same question of former President Donald Trump and found 42 percent expressing the belief that Trump is mentally fit enough for the job of president, compared to 44 percent who believe he is not.

The poll showed more bad news for Biden as well, as 55 percent of students said they are either not very confident or not confident at all that Biden is an effective leader when it comes to the needs of young people. Further, most — 53 percent across the board — either strongly or somewhat disapprove of how Biden is handling his job as president.

The survey, taken among over 1,600 students from June 4-9, 2024, has a +/- 5.2 percent margin of error for high school students and +/- 5.3 percent for college students.

It comes as some Democrats continue to sound the alarm following Biden’s disastrous debate performance on Thursday.

Despite the Biden campaign’s insistence that the 81-year-old is going nowhere, some on the left are calling for him to step down. Rep. Lloyd Doggett (D-TX) this week publicly called for Biden to drop out.

“I had hoped that the debate would provide some momentum to change that. It did not. Instead of reassuring voters, the President failed to effectively defend his many accomplishments and expose Trump’s many lies,” he wrote in a press release.

“I represent the heart of a congressional district once represented by Lyndon Johnson,” he continued. “Under very different circumstances, he made the painful decision to withdraw. President Biden should do the same.”

