Biden Admits to Doing ‘Wars Around the World’

President Joe Biden admitted in an interview meant to prove his mental acuity after a disastrous debate performance he was doing “wars around the world.”

Biden asserted in the exchange with ABC News that former President Donald Trump was a “pathological liar” and he would challenge him in a way he has never been challenged.

ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos then responded, “You’ve had months to challenge him.”

Biden retorted he had not yet because he was busy “doin’ a hell of a lot of other things, like wars around the world.”

Since the Biden administration, the U.S. military has been actively engaged in at least five separate conflicts.

The U.S. military was called upon for a non-combatant evacuation operation during the Afghanistan withdrawal in which 13 American troops were killed while also training, advising, and equipping Ukrainian forces against Russian forces in their ongoing war.

The U.S. military has also begun an operation to protect American and global commercial ships in the Red Sea from Houthi terrorists in Yemen attacking the ships. Two Navy SEALs died during a mission to interdict Iranian-provided arms to the Houthis.

American troops have also been targeted by Iranian-backed militia in Iraq and Syria, with three troops being killed in Jordan after Iranian-backed militia fired missiles at a U.S. outpost along the Jordanian-Syrian border.

And U.S. troops have been trying to contain a larger war from breaking out in the Middle East, after Hamas terrorists attacked Israel, killing around 1,200 people in southern Israel on October 7, and taking several hundred hostage.

U.S. troops were also ordered to build a temporary pier to send humanitarian aid to people in Gaza.

