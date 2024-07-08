Democrat Rep. Grace Meng Stands Behind Joe Biden: ‘Focus on the Work Ahead’

Rep. Grace Meng (D-NY) issued support for President Joe Biden amid growing calls for him to withdraw from the presidential race after his debate performance.

In a statement, the congresswoman touted Biden’s accomplishments of having “worked tirelessly to right the ship,” noting that Biden has “fought to protect choice,” “get rid of junk fees,” and has “forgiven billions of dollars of student debt.”

Meng pointed out that Democrats need to “focus on the work ahead and get ready to beat Trump” in the November election:

Thanks to Donald Trump, our reproductive rights have been gutted, middle-class families are struggling with higher costs, immigrant communities continue to face unprecedented attacks, environmental protections have been weakened, and millions of Americans died during a mismanaged pandemic — and he did it all while feeding anti-Asian hate.

The stakes couldn't be clearer — we can continue our progress or go back to Trump's chaos & dysfunction. I'm proud to serve on the National Advisory Board for Biden-Harris 2024. Let's focus on the work ahead and re-elect President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. pic.twitter.com/dEpbW9y4Xi — Grace Meng (@Grace4NY) July 8, 2024

“Over the last 3 years, Joe Biden has worked tirelessly to right the ship,” Meng added. “He’s fought to protect choice, even with a Supreme Court and radical Republicans doing everything they can to ban all reproductive freedom, including IVF. He’s worked to get rid of junk fees, forgiven billions of dollars of student debt, and fought inflation.”

Meng continued to note that the “stakes” for the upcoming presidential election “couldn’t be clearer,” adding that the U.S. could “continue our progress or go back to the chaos, dysfunction, and attacks on our values of the Trump era.”

“It’s past time we all do what Congressional Democrats have been doing for years,” Meng added. “Let’s focus on the work ahead and get ready to beat Trump and MAGA extremists in November by re-electing President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.”

The statement from Meng comes as several Democrats donors , and voters have called for Biden to be replaced and to withdraw from the presidential election in the aftermath of his lackluster debate performance on June 27.

As Democrats — such as Reps. Lloyd Doggett (TX), Raul Grijalva (AZ), and Angie Craig (MN) — have called for Biden to withdraw from the presidential race, the president and his campaign have maintained that he is still running.