House Democrats to Fight Bill Requiring Proof of U.S. Citizenship to Vote

House Democrats are planning to fight the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act, set to be voted on the week of July 15, which would require state election officials to request proof of American citizenship before handing voter registration forms to applicants.

The SAVE Act, which Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) has deemed critical to safeguarding the nation’s elections from foreign influence, would require state election officials to mandate voter registration applicants provide proof of American citizenship.

Such election officials would not be allowed to register applicants to vote in federal elections unless they have handed over proof of American citizenship, which can include a passport or birth certificate.

“Noncitizen voting is a threat to election integrity,” House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) wrote in a policy brief on the SAVE Act:

Congress must pass the SAVE Act to close the loopholes that have allowed noncitizen voting, to enhance election security, to reduce the risk of foreign election interference, and to restore Americans’ confidence in U.S. elections. [Emphasis added]

House Democrats, though, are preparing a major fight over the issue, according to Axios.

House Minority Whip Katherine Clark (D-MA) is demanding Democrats vote against the SAVE Act, putting pressure on those who represent swing districts that voted for former President Donald Trump and face tough reelection bids.

A YouGov poll published in July 2022 found that 65 percent of Americans support requiring proof of citizenship to vote in elections — including 48 percent of Democrats, 62 percent of swing voters, and 88 percent of Republicans.

Fewer than 25 percent of Americans oppose requiring proof of citizenship to vote.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.