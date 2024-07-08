The Republican National Committee (RNC) panel on Monday approved a draft of the 2024 party platform, which backs Bitcoin and promises to end Democrats’ “un-American crackdown.”

Under platform plank five, “champion innovation,” the RNC platform states, “Republicans will end Democrats’ unlawful and un-American Crypto crackdown and oppose the creation of a Central Bank Digital Currency. We will defend the right to mine Bitcoin, and ensure every American has the right to self-custody of their Digital Assets, and transact free from Government Surveillance and Control.”

JUST IN: 🇺🇸 Republican National Committee panel passes draft of party platform, pledging to "defend the right to mine #Bitcoin" and protect self custody. pic.twitter.com/CnH8nMOuUO — Bitcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) July 8, 2024

The platform committee approved the draft, and it will come up for a final vote on Tuesday.

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), who serves as the platform committee chair, said in a written statement on Monday, “The job of the chair is to orchestrate the platform committee meeting, and I am so proud the delegates passed Donald J. Trump’s platform.”

The platform plank represents the latest move by which former President Donald Trump, and by extension the GOP, has embraced the burgeoning industry that is cryptocurrencies.

Trump said at a Silicon Valley fundraiser in early June that he would be a “crypto president.” In contrast, the Biden administration has taken a hawkish stance towards the industry.

Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, the founders of the cryptocurrency exchange Gemini, in late June announced that they have donated $2 million in bitcoin to former President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign, citing the Biden administration’s “war against crypto.”

Jesse Powell, the cofounder of digital currency exchange Kraken, donated $1 million to Trump.

Coindesk reported:

Trump has emerged as a pro-crypto candidate during the election campaign. Last month, he said he was accepting donations in crypto. He has called for all bitcoin to be made in the U.S. and said the nation should be a leader in the crypto field. He has yet, however, to suggest any policies for crypto. The topic did not arise during yesterday’s first presidential debate against President Joe Biden, despite the crypto community’s best efforts.

“I am excited to join other leaders from our community to unite behind the only pro-crypto major party candidate in the 2024 Presidential election,” Powell wrote on X.

Sean Moran is a policy reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.