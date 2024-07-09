Biden Administration Pushes International LGBTQI+ Agenda

The Biden Department of State has released its annual report on the U.S. government’s international efforts to impose its LGBTQI+ agenda on the world.

The report “highlights our efforts to promote and protect the human rights of LGBTQI+ persons globally in 2023,” the State Department said, which entails “engaging international partners and organizations in the fight against LGBTQI+ discrimination.”

“Promoting and protecting the human rights of LGBTQI+ persons is a U.S. foreign policy priority,” the State Department said. “Equality and equity build stronger societies for all.”

The Department of State “continued to engage in active diplomacy, including by working with likeminded nations to underscore the benefits of LGBTQI+– inclusive societies and the downsides of adopting harmful legislation,” the report notes.

“In a trend worthy of celebration, a growing number of nations have decriminalized same-sex conduct over the last decade,” the 2024 report states, “with the United States providing diplomatic support for these efforts as appropriate.”

The report celebrates how U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services now allow refugees and asylum seekers to choose their gender on immigration forms “without the need to provide supporting documentation or to match the gender listed on their identity document.”

Moreover, the report documents how U.S. government agencies are funneling tens of millions of dollars into scores of projects and grants to organizations worldwide that support gender ideology, transgenderism, and “combat so called ‘conversion therapy’ practices,” among other specified LGBTQI+ “human rights” priorities.

For instance, the Global Equality Fund (GEF), a public-private partnership dedicated to advancing the LGBTQI+ agenda, “has supported 116 LGBTQI+ organizations in 73 countries with grants ranging from $8,000 to $25,000, and cumulatively total more than $3,200,000 over the last five years,” the report declares.

At the same time, “State, Treasury, Health and Human Services, and USAID made substantial new efforts to raise awareness and understanding of so-called conversion therapy practices (CTP),” it says, in an effort to eradicate the practice of conversion therapy worldwide.

“Working together using our specific agency mandates to prevent CTP globally, we have engaged governments to encourage them to stop sponsoring, funding, and/ or otherwise supporting CTP, and encouraged education on the harms of CTP,” it states.

The Biden administration has built on the legacy of former President Barack Obama, who harnessed the full force of international U.S. agencies to push the LGBTQI+ agenda globally.

In 2015, the New York Times ran an article chronicling how Obama’s pressure for homosexual rights in Africa had backfired, resulting in increased hostility toward gays rather than greater acceptance.

When the president visited Africa earlier that year, he made the LGBT agenda one of the centerpieces of his message, comparing discrimination of gays in Africa to the treatment of blacks in America prior to the civil rights movement.

“As an African American in the United States I am painfully aware of what happens when people are treated differently under the law,” the president said.

The Times article claimed that the U.S. government had invested more than $700 million into supporting the gay agenda globally and that more than half of that money had targeted sub-­Saharan Africa.

Immediately after Obama’s visit, a number of African bishops as well as civil leaders lashed out at the president for his western “cultural imperialism,” and requested that the president learn to respect Africa’s values rather than imposing his own.

Cardinal John Onaiyekan, the Catholic Archbishop of the Abuja Diocese in Nigeria, said that the position of Catholics against homosexual behavior is irrevocable and that the Church will continue to maintain its stand against gay marriage.

“Unfortunately, we are living in a world where these things have now become quite acceptable but for the fact that they are acceptable doesn’t mean that they are right,” he said. “The Catholic Church considers itself as carrying the banner of the truth in the world that has allowed itself to be so badly deceived.”

“In the same way that we don’t try to impose our culture on anyone, we also expect that people should respect our culture in return,” said Theresa Okafor, a Nigerian activist.

