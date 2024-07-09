Donald Trump Jr. criticized Sen. Jon Tester (D-MT) and Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) for being a part of the “cover-up” of the current status of President Joe Biden’s health, along with supporting Biden’s agenda “100 percent of the time.”

During a Trump rally in Doral, Florida, on Tuesday, the eldest son of former President Donald Trump told the crowd that voters need to “hold those who lied” about Biden’s health and about him being “the right guy” for the Democrats, “accountable.”

“You have a bunch of Senate races going on right now,” Trump told the crowd. “Sherrod Brown in Ohio, Jon Tester in Montana. They vote with Joe Biden almost 100 percent of the time. They told you with a straight face, ‘This guy is the right guy for us,’ and look at the results. Abject failure.”

Trump’s comments come as both Tester and Brown, who are facing uphill battles for reelection in red states, have both stated they will continue to support Biden’s continued campaign for reelection, amid calls for him to withdraw and “step aside” from the presidential race in the aftermath of the June 27 presidential debate.

During the presidential debate, Biden appeared to freeze, spoke with a hoarse voice, was unable to get through his prepared closing statement without error, and referenced debunked false claims like the “suckers and losers” claim and the “very fine people” hoax.

“They pretend like they don’t have anything to do with him,” Trump added. “Now, they’re distancing themselves from him because they’re running a campaign, they’re running a race. But, you voted with him 100 percent of the time. You’re on the record repeatedly telling us this guy’s going to deliver for you, peace and prosperity, and success. And, he’s failed across the board.”

Trump Jr. continued to tell the crowd that the upcoming presidential election was not just “about the presidency,” adding that Republicans need to “win school boards” and races for state legislature.

“We have to hold those who lied to us accountable for their lies,” Trump added.

Republican candidate Bernie Moreno, who will face off against Brown in November, responded to Trump’s post on X, noting that his opponent “is part of the greatest political coverup in American history.”

“Sherrod Brown is part of the greatest political coverup in American history,” Moreno wrote. “He knew Biden was impaired and couldn’t do the job, but hid it from the American people so he could ram through his extreme liberal agenda. Shameful.”

During a recent interview, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said that people such as Tester, Brown, Sen. Bob Casey (D-PA), and Sen. Jacky Rosen (D-NV) would “be asked until the cows come home” about if they believe Biden is “fit to serve four more years.”

Graham added that while the Biden campaign had stated the president had a cold during the presidential debate, the South Carolina senator believed “this is a problem” that has “been in the making for over a year” and that the Democrats had “been lying” about and “covering up.”