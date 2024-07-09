The official Republican Party platform is dedicated to the “forgotten men and women of America,” Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), who served as chair of the platform committee, said during an interview on Breitbart News Daily.

In the past, the GOP platform was what she described as a “cumbersome, big document that most people never read.”

“We felt like it needed to be skinnied up. It needed to be aspirational, indeed, but also it needed to be action items,” Blackburn said. “If you elect President Donald Trump and Republicans to the House and the Senate, to our state general assemblies, our governors, our local elected officials, what will you do for the American people?” she said, noting that the document received input from people all across the country.

“This is a document of, by, and for the people of the United States, and it deals with the issues, Mike, that people are talking about — why we need to seal the border, why we need to stop illegal aliens from coming into this country, why we need to deal with crime, what we’re going to do about inflation, energy, and protecting girls and keeping men out of women’s sports,” Blackburn said, noting that it also deals with ending the weaponization of government and preserving our freedoms and our rights.

The platform contains 20 specific promises, and addressing illegal immigration tops the list. But Blackburn said these are all grassroots issues, using a community in Tennessee as an example.

“I was visiting with a community in Tennessee, and they said, ‘Look, we’re having issues. Our DUI arrests have more than doubled. They started looking at it, and 59 percent of those were people that were in the country illegally. And they said, ‘Why don’t we deport these individuals once we apprehend them?'” she said, adding, “So I have legislation, the Clear act, and this would allow local law enforcement, when they apprehend someone in the country illegally, they can detain them, and then ICE has to come and deport them and bar them from reentry into the country.”

“And it is common sense proposals like that that you are going to see in our party platform. Indeed, the platform committee dedicated this platform to the forgotten men and women of America, and these are the things that everyday Americans, so many of us, are talking about,” Blackburn said.

“Let’s get back to some common sense in government, and let’s deal with these issues. This is a platform that was written for the people. It was not written by special interest groups and lobbyists in Washington, DC. This is very grassroots,” she added.

Blackburn explained that the GOP platform is easily digestible, only 16 pages long, with 20 promises that Republicans will fulfill over the next couple of years.

The promises are as follows:

SEAL THE BORDER, AND STOP THE MIGRANT INVASION CARRY OUT THE LARGEST DEPORTATION OPERATION IN AMERICAN HISTORY END INFLATION, AND MAKE AMERICA AFFORDABLE AGAIN MAKE AMERICA THE DOMINANT ENERGY PRODUCER IN THE WORLD, BY FAR! STOP OUTSOURCING, AND TURN THE UNITED STATES INTO A MANUFACTURING SUPERPOWER LARGE TAX CUTS FOR WORKERS, AND NO TAX ON TIPS! DEFEND OUR CONSTITUTION, OUR BILL OF RIGHTS, AND OUR FUNDAMENTAL FREEDOMS, INCLUDING FREEDOM OF SPEECH, FREEDOM OF RELIGION, AND THE RIGHT TO KEEP AND BEAR ARMS PREVENT WORLD WAR THREE, RESTORE PEACE IN EUROPE AND IN THE MIDDLE EAST, AND BUILD A GREAT IRON DOME MISSILE DEFENSE SHIELD OVER OUR ENTIRE COUNTRY — ALL MADE IN AMERICA END THE WEAPONIZATION OF GOVERNMENT AGAINST THE AMERICAN PEOPLE STOP THE MIGRANT CRIME EPIDEMIC, DEMOLISH THE FOREIGN DRUG CARTELS, CRUSH GANG VIOLENCE, AND LOCK UP VIOLENT OFFENDERS REBUILD OUR CITIES, INCLUDING WASHINGTON DC, MAKING THEM SAFE, CLEAN, AND BEAUTIFUL AGAIN. STRENGTHEN AND MODERNIZE OUR MILITARY, MAKING IT, WITHOUT QUESTION, THE STRONGEST AND MOST POWERFUL IN THE WORLD KEEP THE U.S. DOLLAR AS THE WORLD’S RESERVE CURRENCY FIGHT FOR AND PROTECT SOCIAL SECURITY AND MEDICARE WITH NO CUTS, INCLUDING NO CHANGES TO THE RETIREMENT AGE CANCEL THE ELECTRIC VEHICLE MANDATE AND CUT COSTLY AND BURDENSOME REGULATIONS CUT FEDERAL FUNDING FOR ANY SCHOOL PUSHING CRITICAL RACE THEORY, RADICAL GENDER IDEOLOGY, AND OTHER INAPPROPRIATE RACIAL, SEXUAL, OR POLITICAL CONTENT ON OUR CHILDREN KEEP MEN OUT OF WOMEN’S SPORTS DEPORT PRO-HAMAS RADICALS AND MAKE OUR COLLEGE CAMPUSES SAFE AND PATRIOTIC AGAIN SECURE OUR ELECTIONS, INCLUDING SAME DAY VOTING, VOTER IDENTIFICATION, PAPER BALLOTS, AND PROOF OF CITIZENSHIP UNITE OUR COUNTRY BY BRINGING IT TO NEW AND RECORD LEVELS OF SUCCESS

“As you said, going from dealing with the border to dealing with terrorists and uniting our country and making certain that we put together an agenda that is going to be there for the American people,” Blackburn said, noting that the agenda has ten short chapters that deal with issues such as inflation and “how we bring about economic prosperity, how we’re going to go about sealing the border, how we’re going to build the greatest economy in our nation’s history, how we’re going to bring back the American dream.”

She said the platform also deals with issues such as the two tiers of justice, housing for Gen Z, and protecting seniors, as well as the defense of religious liberty, life, and ending “all of this left-wing gender insanity that is taking place.”

