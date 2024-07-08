RNC Formally Adopts Trump’s 2024 Platform: Seal the Border, Demolish Radical Gender Ideology

The Republican National Committee (RNC) Platform Committee has officially adopted former President Donald Trump’s 2024 Republican Party Platform with what it described as “overwhelming” support, detailing the comprehensive plan in a press release with 20 main points.

Before providing the specific points, the committee drove home the point that despite the United States’ great history, it is now at a crucial point, going in “serious decline,” as American values are under attack from the radical left and the country needs to deal with the consequences of leftist policies.

“Today we must once again call upon the same American Spirit that led us to prevail through every challenge of the past if we are going to lead our Nation to a brighter future,” the platform reads, calling out politicians for selling out to globalists, allowing open borders, and weaponizing the justice system.

In 2016, the release continues, the country took a turn in a positive direction under Trump’s leadership, as he unapologetically put America first, which led to historic economic growth and job creation. But after four years of President Joe Biden and Democrats at the helm, the United States has declined, with rampant migrant crime, the targeting of children, ongoing inflation, and global wars.

The platform committee called for Republicans to address what it described as the “core threats to our very survival: Our disastrously Open Border, our weakened Economy, crippling restrictions on American Energy Production, our depleted Military, attacks on the American System of Justice, and much more.”

The 2024 GOP Platform to Make America Great Again points to these very issues and includes sealing the border, ending inflation, enacting a large tax cut for workers, making America energy dominant, defending the Constitution — including the Second Amendment — halting the migrant crime “epidemic,” ending the weaponization of the justice system, demolishing radical gender ideology, addressing the leftist targeting of the most innocent — children — protecting Social Security and Medicare, securing elections, and much, much more.

The platform is as follows:

SEAL THE BORDER, AND STOP THE MIGRANT INVASION CARRY OUT THE LARGEST DEPORTATION OPERATION IN AMERICAN HISTORY END INFLATION, AND MAKE AMERICA AFFORDABLE AGAIN MAKE AMERICA THE DOMINANT ENERGY PRODUCER IN THE WORLD, BY FAR! STOP OUTSOURCING, AND TURN THE UNITED STATES INTO A MANUFACTURING SUPERPOWER LARGE TAX CUTS FOR WORKERS, AND NO TAX ON TIPS! DEFEND OUR CONSTITUTION, OUR BILL OF RIGHTS, AND OUR FUNDAMENTAL FREEDOMS, INCLUDING FREEDOM OF SPEECH, FREEDOM OF RELIGION, AND THE RIGHT TO KEEP AND BEAR ARMS PREVENT WORLD WAR THREE, RESTORE PEACE IN EUROPE AND IN THE MIDDLE EAST, AND BUILD A GREAT IRON DOME MISSILE DEFENSE SHIELD OVER OUR ENTIRE COUNTRY — ALL MADE IN AMERICA END THE WEAPONIZATION OF GOVERNMENT AGAINST THE AMERICAN PEOPLE STOP THE MIGRANT CRIME EPIDEMIC, DEMOLISH THE FOREIGN DRUG CARTELS, CRUSH GANG VIOLENCE, AND LOCK UP VIOLENT OFFENDERS REBUILD OUR CITIES, INCLUDING WASHINGTON DC, MAKING THEM SAFE, CLEAN, AND BEAUTIFUL AGAIN. STRENGTHEN AND MODERNIZE OUR MILITARY, MAKING IT, WITHOUT QUESTION, THE STRONGEST AND MOST POWERFUL IN THE WORLD KEEP THE U.S. DOLLAR AS THE WORLD’S RESERVE CURRENCY FIGHT FOR AND PROTECT SOCIAL SECURITY AND MEDICARE WITH NO CUTS, INCLUDING NO CHANGES TO THE RETIREMENT AGE CANCEL THE ELECTRIC VEHICLE MANDATE AND CUT COSTLY AND BURDENSOME REGULATIONS CUT FEDERAL FUNDING FOR ANY SCHOOL PUSHING CRITICAL RACE THEORY, RADICAL GENDER IDEOLOGY, AND OTHER INAPPROPRIATE RACIAL, SEXUAL, OR POLITICAL CONTENT ON OUR CHILDREN KEEP MEN OUT OF WOMEN’S SPORTS DEPORT PRO-HAMAS RADICALS AND MAKE OUR COLLEGE CAMPUSES SAFE AND PATRIOTIC AGAIN SECURE OUR ELECTIONS, INCLUDING SAME DAY VOTING, VOTER IDENTIFICATION, PAPER BALLOTS, AND PROOF OF CITIZENSHIP UNITE OUR COUNTRY BY BRINGING IT TO NEW AND RECORD LEVELS OF SUCCESS

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), who served as the Platform Committee Chair, said in a statement, “The job of the chair is to orchestrate the platform committee meeting, and I am so proud the delegates passed Donald J. Trump’s platform.”

Trump Campaign Senior Advisors Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles said the platform showcases Trump’s MAGA agenda “in a way that is concise and digestible for every voter.”

RNC Chairman Michael Whatley and RNC Co-Chair Lara Trump added that the 2024 Republican Party Platform is a “bold roadmap that will undo the devastating damage that Joe Biden’s far-left policies have done to this country, power President Trump to a historic victory in November, and Make America Great Again.”

The platform coincides with news of the daily themes at the upcoming Republican National Convention, to be held July 15 to 18 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, where Trump is expected to formally become the GOP nominee for president.

Daily themes for the convention include “Make America Wealthy Once Again,” “Make America Safe Once Again,” “Make America Strong Once Again,” and “Make America Great Once Again.”