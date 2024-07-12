Exclusive — Sen. Joni Ernst: World ‘Laughing’ at Joe Biden Instead of ‘Trembling’ Before American Leadership

The world is “on fire” due to President Joe Biden’s weakness, according to Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA), who slammed the president’s foreign policy, accusing him of weakening America’s global standing and noting that “the globe is laughing at the leader of the free world when they should be trembling in fear,” as she called for a return to “American leadership” and a policy of peace through strength.

In an exclusive statement to Breitbart News on Friday, Ernst issued a sharp rebuke of the current president, describing him as weak and blaming the 81-year-old Democrat commander-in-chief for a world in “chaos.”

“The world is on fire because we have a weak-kneed and feeble-willed man in the White House,” she asserted, noting that “by abandoning our allies and emboldening our adversaries, President Biden has created chaos.”

Ernst, a combat veteran who serves as the Senate Republican Policy Committee chair, lamented that the current global sentiment toward America’s leadership is one of mockery rather than fear.

“The globe is laughing at the leader of the free world when they should be trembling in fear,” she insisted.

She concluded by arguing for the need to “bring back peace through strength and restore American leadership.”

The senator’s statement reflects a growing concern among lawmakers about America’s diminishing influence and the perceived lack of decisive action in international affairs.

In May, Ernst accused Biden of “playing politics” with the lives of Americans being held hostage by the Gaza-based terrorist group Hamas. She also slammed the president for “playing into Hamas’s hands” and “making terrorists rejoice instead of tremble in fear” by withholding support from Israel — the nation’s “greatest ally in the region.”

The matter comes as Congress members continue demanding Biden step down, with widespread panic leading to chatter among Democrats of replacing the octogenarian in a last-ditch effort to win the election following his lackluster debate performance against farmer President Donald Trump in Atlanta in June.

On Thursday, Biden mistakenly introduced Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as Russian President Vladimir Putin at the U.S.-hosted NATO Summit, raising further concerns about the president’s health and political viability.

On Wednesday, Rep. Mike Waltz (R-FL) claimed that “chaos” is the inevitable result of America’s adversaries witnessing a U.S. president whose “own party has declared mentally unfit.” He further argued that Biden’s weakness has “emboldened our enemies” and led to a series of international humiliations and increased threats, with the “wide-open” southern border serving as a “recipe for disaster for America.”