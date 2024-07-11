“Chaos” is the inevitable result of our country’s adversaries witnessing a United States president whose “own party has declared mentally unfit,” according to Florida Republican Rep. Mike Waltz. He argued Joe Biden’s weakness has “emboldened our enemies” and led to a series of international humiliations and increased threats, with the “wide-open” southern border serving as a “recipe for disaster for America.”

In an exclusive statement to Breitbart News on Wednesday, Waltz, a member of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, House Armed Services Committee, and House Foreign Affairs Committee, warned that “weakness invites aggression” as he insisted that the president’s current standing is leading the country to mayhem.

“When our adversaries see a United States president that even his own party has declared mentally unfit, it signals to them that they can act with impunity, and chaos is the inevitable result,” he stated.

According to Waltz, who is a colonel in the National Guard as well as a former White House and Pentagon policy adviser and the first Green Beret to be elected to Congress, Biden’s weakness has “already emboldened our enemies.”

“Since he took office, we have been humiliated in Afghanistan, Putin has invaded Ukraine, Hamas and Iran have attacked Israel, and China has ramped up its aggression in the Pacific,” he noted. “And all of this occurred before Democrats were forced to acknowledge his cognitive decline.”

“Now that it’s known that the president is only active for six hours a day, what do you think [our adversaries] will do next?” he asked.

The Florida congressman, who served as a Special Forces commander in Afghanistan, also highlighted the fact that “we have unknown numbers of people pouring through Biden’s wide-open border, some of whom are coming in through ISIS-affiliated smuggling networks,” which he described as a “recipe for disaster for America.”

The matter comes as the GOP-led House Oversight Committee subpoenaed three “very influential” aides to President Biden over his mental fitness in an effort to increase scrutiny on the administration.

Following his lackluster debate performance against Trump in Atlanta last month, a handful of congressional Democrats have called on Biden to step down, with widespread panic leading to chatter of replacing the 81-year-old in a last-ditch effort to win the election.

On Tuesday, Rep. Wesley Hunt called for “investigations” into the circumstances surrounding President Biden’s evident cognitive decline, warning that if White House staffers were aware of the president’s “debilitating” medical condition and intentionally hid it from the public, it would be “the biggest scandal in American political history.”

In February, Rep. Waltz accused President Biden of “deliberately” sabotaging any element of surprise in his planned response to the killing of three U.S. troops in an attack by Iran-backed militias, as he called for both a “strong military response” and a “complete policy shift” to return to former President Donald Trump’s “maximum” economic pressure on the Iranian regime.