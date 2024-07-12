Trump Says Biden Should ‘Immediately Take a Cognitive Test’: ‘All Presidential Candidates Should’

Former President Donald Trump is calling on President Joe Biden to take a cognitive test, taking the call a step further by stating that all presidential candidates, regardless of age, should be required to do so.

It is not just Republicans talking about Biden’s apparent decline in both mental acuity and physical stamina, as several Democrats across the board are actively requesting him to drop out of the presidential race, begging him to pass the torch to someone else.

RELATED — Joint Ticket? Biden Calls Kamala “Vice President Trump” in Press Conference

But Biden has remained defiant, explaining that he would reduce mounting fears by “letting them see me out there.” As chatter abounds, Trump is again calling on Biden to step up to the plate and take a cognitive test, offering to take one as well.

“Joe should immediately take a Cognitive Test, and I will go with him, and take one also,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

“For the first time we’ll be a team, and do it for the good of the Country….And from now on, all Presidential candidates should be mandated to take a Cognitive Test and Aptitude Test, regardless of their age!!!” Trump added, doubling down on calls for cognitive tests for candidates.

Biden faced questions on taking a cognitive exam after telling the public that he takes cognitive tests every day by the mere nature of doing his job. Further, Biden only admitted to having an issue with his foot. But when asked again if he would take an actual cognitive test, Biden repeated the line that he is “tested every single day” on neurological capacity via decisions he makes daily.

WATCH — Biden Appears Confused, Angry, Awkward After Being Questioned About His “Limits”

The White House

“I’ve taken three significant, intense neurological exams [by ] neurologist,” he said, asserting that doctors say he is in “good shape.”

“The only thing age does is help you with — creates a load of wisdom if you pay attention. And so the point I’m making is, I think it’s important that I — if … a neurologist tells me he thinks I need another exam — by the way, I’ve laid every bit of the record out,” he claimed.

“Every single day I’m surrounded by good docs. If they think there’s a problem…” he said, stating that if doctors think he needs to take another neurologic exam again, “I’ll do it.”

“No one suggesting that to me,” Biden said, concluding, “No matter what I did, no one’s going to be satisfied.”

RELATED — “Listen to Him”: Biden Gives Strange Final Message as Reporters Yell over Aides Ending WH Presser

White House