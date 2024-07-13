An emergency room doctor who tried to help a bystander allegedly shot at former President Donald Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania described what he witnessed.

“I heard the shots. I thought it was firecrackers to begin with, somebody over there was screaming, he’s been shot,” the man, who was wearing a USA shirt covered in blood, said.

“He’s been shot. So I made my way over. I said, I’m an emergency department physician. Let me help you. The guy had spun around, was jammed between the benches. We had a headshot here. There’s lots of blood,” he continued, describing the traumatic scene, telling the others he saw “brain matter.”

He said people around were very helpful, explaining that CPR and chest compressions were performed on the individual, who he believed was being taken by helicopter.

The witness described what occurred shortly after shots were fired at the rally, which saw Trump initially grabbing his ear and ducking. He then stood up, pumping his fist with blood seen on the side of his face.

Trump’s campaign said he is “fine,” but the world is still largely awaiting details.

It has since been reported that the alleged shooter has been “neutralized,” typically meaning that the shooter is dead.

“An incident occurred the evening of July 13 at a Trump rally in Pennsylvania,” Chief of Communications for the U.S. Secret Service, Anthony Guglielmido, said in a post on X. “The Secret Service has implemented protective measures and the former President is safe. This is now an active Secret Service investigation and further information will be released when available.”

