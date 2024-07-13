Exclusive — James Comer: We Want the Biden-Hur Tapes to See How Much the DOJ Edited

Republicans want the Robert Hur tapes to see how much the Department of Justice (DOJ) edited to cover up for President Joe Biden, House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-KY) said during an appearance on Breitbart News Saturday.

The transcript itself made waves, as Special Counsel Robert Hur described Biden as “an elderly man with a poor memory.”

“We have also considered that, at trial, Mr. Biden would likely present himself to a jury, as he did during our interview of him, as a sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory,” the report on Biden’s classified documents case states. “Based on our direct interactions with and observations of him, he is someone for whom many jurors will want to identify reasonable doubt.”

“It would be difficult to convince a jury that they should convict him — by then a former president well into his eighties — of a serious felony that requires a mental state of willfulness,” the report continues, adding that “Mr. Biden’s memory also appeared to have significant limitations.”

According to the report, Biden could not remember when his son Beau died or his time as vice president.

Comer said it is essential to get the actual audio tapes because he wants to “see how much Merrick Garland’s Department of Justice edited the transcript.”

LISTEN:

“You know, I think that this Department of Justice is corrupt. I think Merrick Garland is corrupt. I think they have done countless things to obstruct my investigation of President Joe Biden and his family, and it wouldn’t surprise me one bit if Merrick Garland didn’t significantly alter and/or edit that transcript. And I think if that’s the case, then I think if we can see whether or not he made major edits and tried to cover up certain statements that Joe Biden made, I think that helps us moving forward in a Trump administration” to hold Deep State players accountable, Comer explained.

“We’ve done all we can do to get the proof to the American people. It’s almost impossible for a congressional committee to hold people accountable when you don’t have a Department of Justice that’s working with you. And not only they’re not working with us, they’re working against us,” he said, noting they have set everything up credibly.

“And if we can get the Hur audio tapes and determine if they cheated on the transcript, that’s going to help our case moving forward when the next administration tries to fire some of these career employees of the Department of Justice and FBI,” Comer said.

“We need to terminate bad actors, at the very least, and, hopefully, hold them accountable, which I have learned is much harder, but, you know, they don’t need to be on a government payroll,” he said, adding that the tapes would be helpful in achieving “some type of accountability.”

