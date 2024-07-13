Dave Bossie, the co-chair of the Republican National Convention, spoke to Breitbart News Saturday about the upcoming film Trump’s Rescue Mission: Saving America, which will debut at the convention on July 17, and how it is about “taking back” and “saving” America from President Joe Biden’s disastrous policies and how former President Donald Trump will do it.

Bossie explained that the film will “conflate” Biden’s policies on issues relating to the border, the economy, and national security compared to Trump’s policies, and the “peace and prosperity” experienced during his four years in office.

The website for the film describes the film as detailing:

…why Biden’s disastrous tenure in office could not be more different than the peace and prosperity enjoyed during the Trump years. From the weaponization of our justice system, to Biden’s obvious cognitive decline, to the open border crisis, to the crippling inflation catastrophe, to the botched foreign policy decisions in Afghanistan, Ukraine and the Middle East, Joe Biden is – without question – the worst president in U.S. history.

“We have our film premiering on Wednesday at the convention. We’re honored that President Trump is going to come and introduce the film. He loves this project,” Bossie explained. “This is a film that describes in detail why Joe Biden is the worst president in American history. It conflates Joe Biden’s horrendous policies on the border, the economy, on foreign policy, and national security, and Joe Biden’s cognitive decline versus Donald Trump’s four years of peace and prosperity, getting out of the forever wars and making America energy independent and securing our borders, and no inflation. The differences could not be more stark.”

Bossie added that the film featured an “unbelievable all-star cast” consisting of people such as Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), Larry Kudlow, a financial commentator on Fox Business; former 2024 Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy; and Russ Vought, the former director of the Office of Management and Budget.

“Whether it’s Byron Donalds, Matt Gaetz, Mike Waltz, Dr. Ronny Jackson, you name it. They’re in this film. They’re all attending the premiere. We’ve got a big red carpet premiere, the president’s coming. We couldn’t be more excited. People can go, right now today, to TrumpSavesAmericaMovie.com and be able to watch the trailer and watch the movie today. You can be the first to watch it, and it’s available right now,” Bossie added.

“This is the most consequential election possibly in American history. There’s been very few inflection points like there is today. Today, we have either, we’re going to turn the tide and we’re going to take back America and Donald Trump is going to save America, or we’re destined for the ash-heap of history with Joe Biden if he was to be able to win re-election. That’s what this film is about.”