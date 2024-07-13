‘HOW DO YOU MISS’ Trends on X / Twitter After Trump Survives Apparent Shooting

The phrase “HOW DO YOU MISS” trended online in the United States on X (formerly Twitter) after former President Donald Trump survived an apparent assassination attempt Saturday at a rally in Pennsylvania.

Trump was speaking at the rally when a shot was heard, followed by several others. Trump put his hand to his right ear, then ducked, before Secret Service agents swarmed him and several shots rang out amid screams in the crowd.

The Secret Service agents then stood up with Trump, and he raised his fist as they evacuated him to a waiting vehicle. The shooter was apparently neutralized, as a shout was heard of “shooter down” during the live video of the event.

Online, anti-Trump trolls mourned the fact that whoever shot at Trump appeared to have missed. Some examples:

HOW DO YOU MISS THAT BADDD — felix⚽️|| FREE !!! (@ssunnflowwerr) July 13, 2024

THEY MISSED!!! HOW DO YOU MISS A PLANNED ASSASSINATION!!! https://t.co/hmEkq7lAV0 — Foudregek (@foudregek) July 13, 2024

HOW DO YOU MISS 8-11 SHOTS — Draconia || TEAM SEAFOAM (@autismcryptid) July 13, 2024

This assassination attempt against me is a great badge of honor for our country! I will never stop fighting for the people of America! The shooter missed, how do you miss? pic.twitter.com/M9jiYg6Ns8 — Donald J. Trump (Parody) (@realDonParody) July 13, 2024

BRO WAS SO CLOSE, JUST A FEW INCHES TO THE SIDE!!!!! HOW DO YOU MISS THAT BAD?!?!?! — S P L Ø T (@ProdSplot) July 13, 2024

HE IS LITERALLY ORANGE HOW DO YOU MISS https://t.co/0Ow0kfjpyw — ⋆.˚✮ rango ✮˚.⋆ (@lethal_pill) July 13, 2024

YOU HAD ONE JOB HOW DO YOU MISS IT, GOD DAMN IT. https://t.co/xrCaLa6lUe — Retro (@5RETROSPECTIVE) July 13, 2024

i’m so fucking angry how do you miss like that bro that’s a chance of a lifetime — Alexandria ️‍⚧️ (@BanjoFrogAlex) July 13, 2024

None of the accounts that repeated the phrase were verified. Many appeared to have pro-Palestinian symbols in their avatars, or other radical symbols or wording. Elon Musk, who owns X, posted: “I fully endorse President Trump and hope for his rapid recovery.”

