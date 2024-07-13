Pelosi Days Before Rally Shooting: Trump ‘Must Be Stopped, He Cannot Be President!’

Former Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) warned that a Donald Trump victory in November could spell doom for the nation, insisting “he must be stopped” just days before a shooting at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania where Trump was injured.

In calling to stop the former president, Pelosi claimed a victory for Trump, who is leading in most polls, would somehow undermine democracy.

“This is not a normal election where you want to win and if you don’t, you cooperate and do the best you can for the country and hope to win the next time,” Pelosi told MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell. “This is something that is undermining our democracy. He must be stopped. He cannot be president!”

Flashback to last week: Nancy Pelosi: "This is not a normal election. [Trump] must be stopped. He cannot be president!" Will we now get a raft of stories about how the left's rhetoric incited an assassination attempt?https://t.co/v6ZfVSbwOX — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) July 13, 2024

Pelosi’s comments come days after President Joe Biden’s disastrous June 27 debate, after which Democrats called for Biden’s resignation, with many insisting he has no path to victory.

The Speaker Emeritus and Democratic Party icon questioned the process by which the Democratic Party chooses its nominee, musing if Biden could be replaced and seeming to suggest the party’s democratically chosen candidate could be cast aside.

“People are very concerned. So it’s split. Some are like, well, how can we subject the process to what might be possible? Others are, Joe is our guy, we love him, we trust him, he has vision, knowledge, judgment, integrity. Integrity! The other guy has none of the above,” Pelosi concluded.

Trump’s campaign confirmed the president was safe and said more details would come soon.

Bradley Jaye is a Capitol Hill Correspondent for Breitbart News. Follow him on X/Twitter at @BradleyAJaye.