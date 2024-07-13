The Republican National Committee (RNC) and the Trump campaign issued a statement confirming that former President Donald Trump was “doing well” after he had been shot and that the convention next week would go on.

Michael Whatley, the chairman of the RNC; Lara Trump, the co-chairman of the RNC; and Susie Wiles and Chris LaCivita, senior advisers for Donald J. Trump for President 2024, issued a joint statement revealing that the party would “proceed” with the Republican National Convention next week, where Trump would be nominated the presidential candidate.

The convention is set to take place in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, between July 15 and July 18.

“As was communicated earlier this evening, President Trump is doing well and grateful to law enforcement and first responders for their fast action,” Whatley and Trump said in the statement.

RNC and Trump Campaign: President Trump is doing well and will attend the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee. pic.twitter.com/GnIE98r61e — Jason Calvi (@JasonCalvi) July 14, 2024

“President Trump looks forward to joining you all in Milwaukee as we proceed with our convention to nominate him to serve as the 47th President of the United States,” the statement continued. “As our party’s nominee, President Trump will continue to share his vision to Make America Great Again.”

The joint statement from the RNC and the Trump campaign comes after gunshots were heard at Trump’s rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, hours earlier.

After gunshots rang out, people could be heard screaming and seenducking, and Trump was seen with blood on his ear and on the side of his face.

Trump released a statement on Truth Social that he had been “shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part” of his “right ear.”