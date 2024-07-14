Former President Donald Trump has only become “stronger” from the various attempts to undermine him over time, according to Republican Congressman Jim Banks of Indiana, who praised the 45th president’s resilience following Saturday’s assassination attempt. Banks emphasized the need for strong leadership “our nation desperately needs” and insisted Trump is “not backing down.”

In an exclusive statement to Breitbart News on Sunday, Rep. Banks commended the former president’s unwavering strength and determination in the face of an assassination attempt that left the nation reeling, describing Saturday as a “dark day” as a gunman sought to assassinate Trump during a rally in Butler County, Pennsylvania.

“Yesterday’s assassination attempt was a dark day,” he stated. “But in that moment, President Trump showed strength that our nation desperately needs in our leader.”

Rep. Banks also commended Trump for remaining resolute despite the numerous attempts to undermine him.

“They’ve tried to impeach him, bankrupt him, throw him in jail, and now a coward tried to kill him,” he said, “but it’s only made him stronger and he’s not backing down.”

Greatest President of my lifetime. Looking forward to being with you in Milwaukee soon @realDonaldTrump! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/lMYqkkaBwQ — Jim Banks (@Jim_Banks) July 14, 2024

The attack, which resulted in injuries to several individuals and the tragic loss of former Pennsylvania fire chief Corey Comperatore, has intensified the political climate.

Rep. Banks concluded by extending his condolences to Comperatore’s family while expressing his prayers for all those affected by the violent incident.

“I’m praying for the family of Corey Comperatore and all those who were hurt in this vicious attack,” he stated.

Rep. Banks has long warned of attempts to prevent Trump’s return.

Democrats will do anything and everything they can to prevent Donald Trump’s name from ever being on the ballot again. No one has ever exposed their corruption more than he has. — Jim Banks (@RepJimBanks) August 9, 2022

They know Donald Trump is going to win and they’re terrified. — Jim Banks (@RepJimBanks) June 9, 2023

He previously criticized Biden for his refusal to declare as terrorists those “who murder Americans” and “threaten to assassinate former Trump officials on U.S. soil” after his administration proposed waiving sanctions on at least 80,000 members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), a paramilitary force that has killed hundreds of Americans and waged terror attacks across the Middle East.

On Saturday evening, Trump was injured and rushed off stage by the U.S. Secret Service in Butler, Pennsylvania, after shots were fired at him.

The attempt on the former president’s life has sparked widespread condemnation, with calls for increased security measures for public figures and a reevaluation of radical political rhetoric.

Joshua Klein is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jklein@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter @JoshuaKlein.