Shooting Victim’s Daughter Speaks Out: ‘He Truly Loved Us Enough to Take a Real Bullet for Us’

Allyson Comperatore, the daughter of the man killed as a result of an assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump, spoke out on Sunday, describing her father as a “man of God” who “fiercely” loved Jesus and “truly loved us enough to take a real bullet for us.”

“Yesterday time stopped,” Allyson Comperatore wrote in a post on Facebook, describing the “real-life nightmare” that unfolded before her very eyes at Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania Saturday evening.

While she said she knows the media will cover the event, she wants everyone to know what “the media will not cover, and will not say” about her father, Corey Comperatore.

She described her father as the “best dad a girl could ever ask for.”

“My sister and I never needed for anything. You call, he would answer, and he would do whatever it is you needed, and if he didn’t know how he would figure out how,” she said.

“He could talk and make friends with anyone, which he was doing all day yesterday and loved every minute of it. He was a man of God, loved Jesus fiercely, and also looked after our church and our members as family,” she said, adding that the media “will not tell you that he died a real-life super hero.”

“They are not going to tell you how quickly he threw my mom and I to the ground. They are not going to tell you that he shielded my body from the bullet that came at us,” she wrote. “He loved his family. He truly loved us enough to take a real bullet for us.”

“And I want nothing more than to cry on him and tell him thank you. I want nothing more than to wake up and for this to not be reality for me and my family,” she said, describing her dad as “selfless” and “loving.”

“And I will never stop thinking about him and mourning over him until the day that I die too,” she said, expressing deep love of her father.

JUST IN: The man who was k*lled at Trump's Pennsylvania rally has been identified as former fire chief for Buffalo Township, Corey Comperatore. Rest in peace. Comperatore's last act on this planet was shielding his daughter from the bullets. "The PA Trump Rally claimed the… pic.twitter.com/eYvkPiW4Oy — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 14, 2024

A GoFundMe authorized by former President Donald Trump, for the victims of the tragedy, has already raised over $1.5 million.

The GoFundMe reads:

President Donald Trump has authorized this account as a place for donations to the supporters and families wounded or killed in today’s brutal and horrific assassination attempt. All donations will be directed to these proud Americans as they grieve and recover. May God bless and unite our nation.

Two others at the rally were “critically injured” in the attempted assassination of Trump, according to U.S. Secret Service.

Trump on Sunday released another statement, attributing his survival to God and adding, “We pray for the recovery of those who were wounded, and hold in our hearts the memory of the citizen who was so horribly killed.”

WATCH –Defiant: Bloodied Trump Pumps Fist to Crowd:

